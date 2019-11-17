Doctor Sleep is the sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s powerful and haunting movie The Shining (1980). If you didn’t know both of these movies are based on books of the same name from the horror and paranormal writing legend Stephen King. This sequel centers on Danny Torrance, played by Ewan McGregor, who is the son of John Torrance, the man who went mad, from the original story. Danny has psychic powers that he uses to “shine.” In essence these powers allow him to cross over to the spirit realm. When we catch up to Danny, he is not doing well. He is very much an alcoholic as his dad. However, his life begins to turn around when he meets a young girl who also has the ability to “shine.” Danny feels his new purpose is to protect this girl from all who would hurt her. Even though Doctor Sleep is more than a decades later sequel, it is a unique project that has the challenge of taking elements from two distinct visionaries in Kubrick and King.
Believe it or not there is actually a lot of differences between the book and the film. Several of the iconic scenes from the movie such as the hedge maze; the Here’s Johnny” door smash; the blood-filled elevator; and the “All Work And No Play Makes Jack A Dull Boy Moment” were all created by Kubrick and never appeared in the pages of the novel. Conversely, King’s themes of alcoholism and addiction were left off the screen. Lastly in the film version Danny’s dad decent into madness was very ambiguous as opposed to the novel which made it known that the spirits of the hotel were targeting him to get to Danny.
Mike Flanagan, the writer and director, was tasked with what may seem like an impossible mission of marrying these two very distinctly different versions of this story.
I am happy to report that Flanagan does an awesome job with this almost impossible task. The way he lets the story build over time is very much in the same vein as one of King’s novels. Several of the scenes in the latter half of the movie are also a great homage to Kubrick vision. With that being said, Doctor Sleep is it own film. Doctor Sleep uses the source material to enhance this film’s storyline. Flanagan is an experienced director and writer who had success of bringing other King books to life, Gerald’s Game. In fact, King was so impressed with Gerald’s Game that he lobbied for Flanagan to write and direct Doctor Sleep. I can see why King wanted Flanagan to helm this project because the movie felt like a good novel to me, with plenty of twists and turns; characters that I felt invested with; and themes which I mulled over as I was driving home.
As much as I gushed on how well the writing was the acting was just as good. Ewan McGregor who played Danny Torrance felt like he was born to play this role. He should get a nod for best actor for this performance at the Academy Awards. Child actors’ performances are normally pretty iffy at best, but Kyliegh Curran’s performance was solid. I actually looked forward to her being on screen.
Overall, I give this movie an A- (A Great Movie). Mike Flanagan does a great job of honoring both source materials from horror writing legend Stephen King as well as renowned director Stanley Kubrick. It was probably one of the best stories I have experienced at the movie this year. Flanagan does a great job of allowing the audience to drink in the atmosphere and the characters. Besides a wonderful engaging story he does a great job with pacing and making the story interesting from start to finish for fans of The Shining as well as newbies to the franchise. The cast was great. Ewan McGregor and Kyliegh Curran both had highlight performances and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them nominated for awards because of their roles. This is a very well done, compelling, thrill ride that if you love horror movies, you don’t want to miss.
Doctor Sleep is rated R for disturbing and violent, some bloody images, language, nudity and drug use. Mike Flanagan does it all as he is the writer and director of this spell binding film. This film stars Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.