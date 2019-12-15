Well, here we go again, bashing the rich. Does anybody see the facade in all this? We are only stewards of what God has given us. The rich have to be more careful and diligent or they too will lose it all.
Years ago, I worked seven years for a man who owned several warehouses and lived very well off. In the beginning of my employment, I came to know a very good and generous man who hired misfits and undereducated men who he gave a second chance at earning a living. He allowed me to run a whole department myself and gave me security keys to the building. Then, through the destroying power of sexual sin, my boss lost it all and became alcoholic who died of liver failure at the ripe age of 48.
So, yes, the so-called rich have problems too. And thank God for those rich who have the brains and power to help the community. Baldwin through its rich Christian heritage allows hope and purpose to succeed. And last but not least; what is money? Romans 14:10 says...and we all stand before the judgement seat of Christ. So rich or poor. I hope to see you all in heaven.
