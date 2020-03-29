There have been many pictures and images about COVID-19 which have filled up Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and any other social media outlet since it started.
Some good, some bad and some that make you shake your head in amazement. Basically, like everything else these days.
Yet, when it comes to something good, this picture from Village Pharmacy in Baldwin which was posted to their page Monday and started to come across my Facebook page Tuesday, is going to be hard to beat.
For those who haven’t seen it on Facebook, underneath the picture, it says “Despite the state of Wisconsin “safer-at-home” order, we are still here to serve you during our regular business hours at all four locations. Let us know if you have any pharmacy needs!” The four locations are Baldwin, the Western Wisconsin Health location in Baldwin, Ellsworth and Glenwood City.
‘We are still here to serve you’ is the phrase that got me the most. Yes, indeed.
The email came into the Bulletin offices Thursday afternoon from the St. Croix County Public Health Department that St. Croix County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The email also stated the individual is isolated at home and doing well.
“It is important that St. Croix County residents do not panic but continue to follow recommendations to protect themselves, others, and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Kelli Engen, St. Croix County Health Officer in the same email.
As I’m writing this on Wednesday afternoon, St. Croix County currently stands at four confirmed cases.
Do you know how many emails the Bulletin has received about the next three cases? Zero.
I understand those in the health field are under a great amount of stress and their focus should be dealing with response plans.
Yet, my question, as a member of the media and a member of the public, first of all, what makes the first confirmed case more important to send out a news release than cases two, three and four? Everyone realizes due to privacy laws, name and ages aren’t going to be released, but, I, speaking on behalf of the public (taking a giant leap, here, but I like my chances), just want to know two things: were individuals two, three and four in contact with individual one, or did they contract it from outside travel?
Kudos should be given to the Ellsworth School District. On Sunday, the District released two different statements on their Facebook page, saying two individuals who were on the band/choir trip to New Orleans earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19.
“Both individuals identified are isolated at home and resting comfortably,” the post said.
The post goes on to state how the District handled those coming back compared to when they left.
“Due to many changes that took place in an extremely short period of time, the decision was made to not have all district students return to school after spring break for the three days prior to the governor’s closing date of March 18, 2020,” it says.
That’s it. That’s all that needed to be done. One can argue the semantics of taking the trip in the first place (but that’s another topic). When it comes to how, when and where, the School District nailed it.
