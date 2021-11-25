When you get a chance, please read the responses Greenfield kindergarten and first graders did for how to cook a turkey in this week's paper. There’s answers like these:
How long does it take to cook a turkey? 40 hours.
What other foods would you serve with a turkey? Ice cream.
How do you cook a turkey? Put it in the furnace.
Where do you buy a turkey? From a turkey.
While all those answers were cute, my favorite came from nine years ago, when my oldest daughter Lauren had to answer the question as a kindergartner.
“We get our turkey from Target. It costs 20 bucks for a 60 pound turkey. The first thing we do with our turkey is heat it up nice and warm. Then we cook it in the oven at 3 degrees for 10 minutes. You will know when the turkey is ready when it looks perfect! The special ingredients we use for our turkey are oil, salt and sugar.
“I learned how to make a turkey from my mom helping me. She noticed that she could cook when she made lots of good things that we eat for supper. She probably got her turkey recipe from her grandma.
“I like to eat potatoes, ham and chicken with my turkey. The reason our turkey tastes so great is because it has some good tasty strawberries in it.
“The most important thing to remember when making a Thanksgiving turkey is you have to play nice with it and eat nice with it otherwise it will explode all over the house.”
Being thankful
Yeah, I’ve got a few reasons to be thankful this year.
Selfishly, I would have to start with the security officer at the Mall of America that Saturday night in April. If he didn’t come by when he did after I vomited into a trash can, who knows what would have happened?
He started the process which convinced me to go to the hospital, which led to my heart surgery and being out of work for six weeks.
And now, months later, I’m paying attention to what I eat and drink more than I ever have and trying to get some form of exercise daily.
So thank you, security officer, wherever you may be.
Other persons, places and things to be thankful for this year (besides friends and family, of course):
-- The Minnesota Vikings, who through nine games this season, have provided enough drama, good or bad that leaves fans like me, wondering what’s next.
-- The television show “Frogger.” There’s hundreds, or thousands of television shows that could be consumed by the average viewer. But for me, the reality-based game show based off the 1980s hit, is at the top of the list. Frogger is ending soon and then will it be time for “Yellowstone.”
-- Getting feedback from readers like the following, “Excited about getting a local paper that tells me what’s going on in the area again.” I’ve said this more than once: We must be doing something right.
