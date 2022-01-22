One of the YouTube channels I watch on a regular basis is called Invisible People. It is not a science fiction show but instead tells the personal stories of homeless people in America. This channel has done a good job showing the complex issues that cause people to become homeless, like abusive relationships; medical bills, debt in general, mental health, high rents, and loss of a person’s support systems.
At first glance, many of us would assume that this is mainly just a Twin Cities issue. Having been a pastor in this community for about five years now, I would tell you that assumption would be incorrect. Each week, I am helping folks who are dealing with homelessness. I do that by utilizing a fund that the local area churches have set up called the Traveler’s Fund. We are able to give gas to folks on a quarterly basis or sooner depending on the circumstances. When the temperature dipped a couple of weeks ago, people were scrambling to find shelters. Unfortunately, the shelters are packed right now precisely because of the freezing cold weather from Eau Claire to St. Paul. Fortunately thanks to the generosity from this fund I was able to help several families with gas money so that they could keep the car on and stay warm. However, this is just a temporary solution to a very systematic problem.
In last week’s pastor Column, pastor John had an awesome article talking about how we should be treating each other as siblings, which I totally whole heartedly agree with. To add to this, we as a church are in the Gospel of John, where we see that one of the first things Jesus does is turn water into wine. In my eyes as we read through this part of scripture as well as of the call of the disciples in John, I see Jesus teaching us that faith is more than a mental calculation but that faith invites us into action.
Faith in action is scary because it causes us to do things that push us out of our comfort zone. So, how can we as community of faith help our siblings? Is it creating a system of warming houses (places where people can come out of the cold); creating affordable housing; lobbying our local, state, and national leaders about coming up with solutions as well as implementing them; and or building our own community shelter?
I would invite you to pray about these solutions or the ones that Christ has put on your heart. Please feel free to email if you would like to have further conversations or if you are in need of resources for help with homelessness: pastorpaulbackstrom@gmail.com. When we come together as communities of faith and put our faith into action, the world changes and it changes for the better. How will we begin to put our faith in action for the sake of our siblings?
