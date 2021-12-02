I’ve always held the opinion it doesn’t feel like Christmas unless there is snow on the ground.
While it doesn’t look like that’s on the horizon (there’s even a predicted high of 50 degrees this week for Dec. 1), maybe Saturday could change my mind.
The Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 32nd annual Horse Parade/Visit with Santa.
I enjoyed the 2019 event immensely. Seeing the different reactions kids can have while having their photo taken is so enjoyable. On a personal note, Hannah enjoyed having her photo taken with Santa, although two years later and a fully-fledged pre-teenager, I doubt that will happen again. In addition, who doesn’t enjoy seeing the different creativity units had while participating in the horse parade?
The hope is Main Street is lined with people once again like it was for the Chili Fest.
Winter Sports
If you get the chance, please read the special section in this week’s paper highlighting the winter Sports teams for Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central. Questions abound for each team such as:
-- With a veteran core returning for the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team, can they replicate the success the volleyball team had this fall, in which they advanced to the sectional final?
-- The St. Croix Central boys basketball team qualified for state for the first time in school history last year. Can they get back?
-- Will the Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team be able to knock Amery from the mountaintop? The Blackhawks were one of the best teams in Division 2 wrestling last year; Amery was even better as the Warriors claimed the State --Championship last year.
-- Can the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team, which also includes St. Croix Central students solve its playoff jinx? The last two years, the Hawks earned the No. 1 seed in the sectional only to be eliminated in the semifinal both years.
History
According to History.com, Nov. 29, 1942, during the height of World War II, coffee became a rationed item in the United States. The article states due to record coffee production in Latin American countries, the growing demand for the bean from both military and civilian sources, and the demands place on shipping, which was needed for other purposes, requiring the limit of availability.
Rationing was generally done for two reasons: to guarantee a fair distribution of resources and food stuffs to all citizens during a war and to give priority to military use for certain raw materials.
Besides coffee, in 17 eastern states, car owners were restricted to three gallons of gas a week in May 1942 due to oil tankers becoming vulnerable to German U-boat attacks. By the end of the year, gas rationing extended to the rest of the country, requiring drivers to paste ration stamps onto the windshield of their cars.
The article concluded by saying, coffee was released as early as July 1943, but sugar was rationed until June 1947.
I wish I knew this information while my grandparents were alive, because it would have been fascinating to hear those stories especially about the gas ration alone.
