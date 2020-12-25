From reading my past columns some of you know our five-year-old (almost six as he would say) son, Maverick, started playing hockey last year. We figured it would be a good way from him to burn off energy.
He spent most of his first short season carefully trying to stay standing up on the ice. If he fell, he would lay there until someone would scoop him up, only to be back down minutes later.
He had a couple buddies from his Pre-K class at school that were also on the team and it seemed as if he was more interested in chatting with them about super heroes than he was about figuring out the sport of hockey.
This year I wasn’t sure if we should give it another try.
I talked with my Dad about it for two reasons: One-my Dad coached hockey for many years and two-Dads have the answers for everything. Maverick’s parents and Grandpa decided that as long as Maverick wanted to keep giving it a try, we would take him to hockey.
Mav went to his first few practices in October and it was pretty obvious that he was nowhere near the level of the other kids at skating. He was embarrassed he still could not get himself up when he fell over. I really wondered if starting Maverick in hockey at the ripe old age of five was too late. How on earth were these other kids of the same age so much more advanced?
My biggest fear was that maybe they had trickled down from athletic parents. I do not have an athletic bone in my body. I played sports as an Amery Warrior in Middle School and was repulsed by the uniforms, which was enough for me to call it quits. My husband is strong and fast and probably could have succeeded in anything, but he tried his hand at being a New Richmond Tiger football player as a youngster and couldn’t understand why the athletic code frowned on athletes attending field parties, so he hung up his helmet. Was our lack of commitment to sports as teens now affecting our son?
I spoke with one of Mav’s coaches after a few weeks of practice and he encouraged us to stick with it. A week later, Maverick learned how to stand himself up when the ice took him down. I thought we were destined for pure progress until COVID hit our home and Mav was quarantined away from the hockey rink for a month.
He returned last week and by this time it was beyond noticeable how much he was struggling keeping up with the other players. He looked like a pokey little puppy that was very overwhelmed by skating near the big dogs. My heart was literally breaking as I watched him. COVID restrictions have put the kibosh on open skating at the rink and I didn’t know how we could possibly figure out how to get him extra time to try to work on things.
There was something that began to heal my heartache last week. At practices there are five or six coaches who try to keep the couple dozen 5-7-year-olds wrangled in during their hour on the ice. Last week I witnessed each of them take time with Maverick to work on a skill. When we were preparing to exit the rink last Friday, the High School boys came flying out of the locker room onto the ice. They zipped and zoomed around in a circle and little Maverick watched with awe. He said he was excited for that to be him someday.
I did a little reading and found out that Babe Ruth, Muhammad Ali, Dennis Rodman and Kurt Warner were all told to quit playing their chosen sports as children because they were not good at it.
It is assumed that most professional athletes began to master their craft when they were still in diapers, and in many cases this is true, but history proves that some of the best athletes in the world were late bloomers. This means they may not have started playing the sport until they were in to their teen years or perhaps they did not show any skill or talent until they were much older and took everyone (including themselves) by surprise.
With supportive coaches and a dad who is flooding the front yard to create a rink, Mav will get through this season and we will see where his determination takes him. Until then I will remain the worried mother. Remember how I said earlier that Dads have the answers to everything? Well, as Moms-we worry-that is just what we do until Dad’s answers kick in.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
