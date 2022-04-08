Yesterday's News: Recess at the old Baldwin grade school

The “Old Grade school” on 63/12 had a variety of activities for playing during recess. Most of the playground equipment was located on the north, south and west sides of the building. Some equipment and activities would be considered dangerous today.
There were swings with what seemed to be very long chains. Sometimes two people would swing at once, one sitting and one standing. Pushing someone on a swing and running underneath was common. There were teeter-totters (or see saws). Several people might sit on each end. Someone might stand in middle and balance back and forth. You might slam to the ground if the person on the other end got off when you were in the air.
The monkey bars (or a jungle gym) were located on the west side of the school. A person could climb to the top and sit or hang upside down. Many might remember sticking their tongue on a bar in the winter. A merry-go-round was located west of the school. People would sit on benches hanging onto a rail while others would run and push it to get it going, then jump on a pole. Sometimes someone would stand on the railing and swing out from poles
The seaway was located on the southside of the building. It was shaped like an upside-down cone. It went in circles and up and down. It seemed to very high off the ground. The older kids would most often play on this. It may have collapsed or was taken down as it was dangerous. The giant strides/strikes were on the south side of the building. These were ladder like chains hanging from a center post. A child would hang on with both hands one higher than other, then run around and swing out. Sometimes the chains would get intertwined with others
The slide was metal and was hot in summer. In the winter snow would be banked up at the end so distance could be gained out into the playground. Sometimes in the winter a flattened cereal box might be used for sliding to gain speed and distance. The dizzy spell was a metal circle with a metal pole in the center and long handles. A person would hang on while running alongside and then jump on. Leaning in would make it spin faster and leaning out slower.
Most games were played on the east side of the school where there was more room, lawns, and sidewalk. Some of the games played were tag, hopscotch, duck-duck grey duck, fox and goose in winter, pump-pump pull away (pompom pull away), red light green light and red rover (possibly over a neighboring garage). Jumping rope was done on the sidewalks and marbles played along the side of the building to the south.
In the winter students could bring their skates and go to the rink where the funeral home parking lot is today. Skaters might race the 400 train as it went by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.