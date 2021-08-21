60 Years Ago
August 17, 1961
A Freezing Tip
If you like cantaloupe or melons, any of the melons will freeze as balls or cubes in a syrup. Just remove seeds and cut into balls or dice and pack into a regular container. Cover with cold medium syrup or with orange juice. A medium syrup is 3 cups sugar to 4 cups water. Then when serving, serve just partly thawed for interest, appeal, and a wonderful taste.
50 Years Ago
August 19, 1971
First Inter-state Tractor Pull
John Rauschnot, who has parlayed rodeo into a big annual event at his JR Ranch east of Hudson, has announced plans to do the same with tractor pulling. The first annual Inter-state Tractor Pulling contest will be held at the JR Ranch rodeo arena Saturday and Sunday, August 21-22.
To ensure top entries from a wide area, Rauchnot is adding $500 in prize money to the total entry fee. There will be five weight classes.
40 Years Ago
August 20, 1981
Vacation Plans
If your August vacation plans call for pulling a boat or travel trailer, take time to check the safety equipment before you start, advises James Roe, St. Croix County highway safety coordinator. “It’s amazing how many people expect to be able to just hook up their trailers that haven’t been used for many months and take off on a long trip without checking tires, brakes, or lights,” Roe said.
Tire pressure is probably the most frequently overlooked of all the periodic maintenance checks. “A tire that doesn’t lose pressure over a period of months is unusual, Jim said. “Underinflated tires run hotter and are susceptible to cord damage from constant flexing.”
Travelers should make sure that brake lights, as well as turn signals and registration plate lights, if any, are working properly. “And as you travel, check them again whenever you stop at a restaurant, gas station, or wayside to make sure the equipment is still working,” he concluded.
30 Years Ago
August 14, 1991
New Business Open
The new Hardees Restaurant near the intersection of I-94 and USH 63 opened for business last Friday, and according to Mike Campbell, Regional Director of Operations for DORO, Inc., owner of the restaurant, business has been good.
Campbell noted on Monday of this week that the doors for the restaurant arrived at 1:00 a.m. and then were opened for business at 8:40 a.m. He added that at least another week will be required to put the finishing touches on the restaurant.
The restaurant features both indoor and outdoor children’s playgrounds and has a seating capacity of 131 persons. Campbell said the restaurant is somewhat larger than the average-sized Hardees.
20 Years Ago
August 14, 2001
Hole-In-One
Jeff Schneider of Woodville shot a hole-in-one Friday at the 127 yard, par three eighth hole at Turtle Back Country Club near Hayward. Time of the shot was 5:36 p.m.
Schneider was golfing with Jason and Teresa Nilssen and Mark Sturtevant when he aced the hole.
10 Years Ago
August 2, 2011
Get Your Home Canning Season
Off to a Great—and –Safe Start
A challenging economy and growing interest in eating local is turning the art of preserving food at home into a popular trend. Preserving food was a simple fact of life for many of our grandparents’ generation, but today’s home canners are often budget-savvy consumers who know the value of eating healthy, garden-fresh foods throughout the year.
No matter what your reason for canning, food safety is an essential part of the process, says Barbara Ingham, Cooperative Extension food safety specialist.
Ingham offers tips and resources to help you be sure the food you preserve is safe to eat, whether it comes from your garden, a local farmers’ market, or the grocery store.
First, start with a research-tested recipe, says Ingham. “Just because a recipe is in print doesn’t mean it’s safe.
Next, use recipes that are up to date. “If you’re using recipes earlier than 1994, it’s a good idea to set them aside and find a current recipe that’s been tested for safety,” Ingham says.
Be sure your equipment is in good working order. A boiling water canner should have a flat bottom so that it fits nicely on the stovetop, and a tight-fitting lid. “If you have a dial gauge canner, it should be tested every year for accuracy.” Ingham advises. Steam canners are not recommended as a replacement for boiling water canners.
“A final note on canners,” says Ingham. “Don’t use a pressure cooker, sometimes called a pressure saucepan, as a pressure canner unless the pressure cooker is big enough to easily hold four quart jars.”
Use only standard home canning jars—not old mayonnaise jars. It’s fine to reuse canning jars as long as they are not chipped or cracked. Canning lids should have both a lid and reusable band. Use each lid only once.
Finally, always follow the recipe directions carefully. “Leave your creativity behind,” Ingham advises. “Home canning is one area where being creative can lead to food safety disasters.”
