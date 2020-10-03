90 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 1930
State News-Workman’s Comp
Almost $50,000,000 have been paid to persons injured in industrial accidents under workman’s compensation law since its enactment in 1911, according to the state industrial commission. There has been a steady increase in the amount of compensation paid beginning with $253,300 in 1912 to $5,402,267 in 1929.
A total of 330,554 cases have been reported during this period; the average benefits paid all cases were $173 of which $130 was paid in indemnity and $42 in medical care.
The cost of medical care has almost tripled since the workmen’s compensation law was enacted, according to tabulated reports of the commission. The average paid per case in 1912 was $21 as compared with an average of $61 during the past year.
80 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 1940
Prisoners Plead
Recently Director Frank C. Klode of the state department of welfare announced modifications of prison rules decades old for the inmates of the Waupun state prison. No longer would the silence rule be enforced during meals, he announced, and no longer would new prisoners’ heads be shaved.
An appeal from boys and young men in the state reformatory at Green Bay for a modification of their institutional rules, the prohibition of smoking. Klode said he was considering the request but would not indicate that he might grant it.
60 Years Ago
Sept. 29, 1960
All-Electric Laundry Ad
There’s time for a birthday cake on washday with an all-electric laundry. While the modern woman is baking a birthday cake and setting a party table, she knows her all-electric laundry is quietly working away. The washer is automatically washing and rinsing the clothes, getting them brighter and cleaner than ever before. Then the dryer takes over, fluff-drying, freshening. No lugging heavy wet clothes to the yard. No sun-fading. No wind rips. Be modern… get the appliances that are truly automatic and leave you free to join the party. End being a drudge… start living life livelier with an all-electric laundry.
50 years Ago
Oct. 1, 1970
Queen Candidates
Queen candidates for the 1970 Baldwin-Woodville Homecoming this weekend are Pat Boiler, Barbara Jacobson, Sandra Fern and Glenda Boldt.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1980
Water Damage
Sept. 25 at 2:15 am on 22nd Ave northwest of Hammond Bryon K. Dickens, 25, rural Hammond, fell asleep and left the roadway on a curve, going through the ditch and a hayfield and into a pond. Mr. Dickens was not injured but he and his vehicle sustained considerable water damage.
10 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 2010
King and Queen
Jake Keefer was crowned as B-W Homecoming King and Megan Smith was crowned as Homecoming Queen.
Dr. and Mrs. Price to Retire
Dr. and Mrs. Price have announced they will be retiring from the dentistry practice effective Sept. 30th. The Prices have been practicing in Baldwin for the past 41 years. Dr. James Purdy will take over the operation of the practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.