90 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1930
Dry Law Violations
Madison, WI.- By next July, 500 business places in western Wisconsin where Federal Officials have found dry lay violations will be padlocked, the US Attorney General’s office here promised at a conference with the chief prohibition administrator for this area.
Stanley Ryan, United States District Attorney declared that padlocking proceedings have already been started in 100 cases. The conference brought out that plans have been made to increase the federal dry force in this district and that in the future where a place is found to have violated the prohibition law fixtures will be removed from the premises by the officers.
80 Years Ago
Aug. 30, 1940
Board and Room
Prin. E.H. Bornemann knows several girls who plan on attending high school this year who desire to work in private homes for their board and room. Anyone desiring such help is asked to please communicate with Mr. Bornemann. Several boys would like to work on farms near the village for their board and room while attending school here.
70 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1950
Back to School
319 started school at Baldwin on Monday. 176 students enrolled in High School, 143 in the Grades; 58 in the Freshman class. The excitement and confusion of a new school year has once again arrived. We find 58 new freshmen roaming around like lost sheep not able to find a place to rest.
60 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1960
Ownership Change
Baldwin’s oldest business firm, Stronk’s hardware, established in 1886 is to change hands. On Oct. 1st the new owner will be Leroy “Perk” Gregerson and Everett Boldt.
C.J. VandeBerg, present owner of the store is still to continue business in Baldwin. He recently purchased all of the equipment in the Baldwin Nursing Home (he formerly owned the building) and is now to make Baldwin’s Nursing Home one of the best in the area.
The new owners are what can be called “native sons”, both are well known, well liked successful businessmen. We wish them the very best in their new business venture.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 27, 1970
Old School Site
Ralond and Walter Steneman were the only bidders for the old Baldwin Elementary School site at the bid opening on Tuesday, and their bid of $10,000 was accepted by the school board.
The site will be used by the Stenemans for the construction of a multiple story apartment house, as plans stand now, there will be 12 units in the structure. It is not known at present time if construction will be started this fall.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1980
First AND Second!
Mr. and Mrs. George Hop became grandparents for the first time on Thurs. Aug. 28th, and it was a double celebration when daughters Linda and Sharon each gave birth to their first children on the same day!
Daughter Linda, with her husband Jim Gleason, are the proud parents of Angela Lynn. Daughter Sharon, and her husband Richard Griffon are the proud parents of Ryan Jon.
Needless to say, Village President George Hop and his wife Mary are also rather proud and excited. The babies were delivered by Dr. Heiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.