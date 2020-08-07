90 Years Ago
August 8, 1930
Solution to Matrimonial Problems
Herman Sachjen, Dane County divorce counsel believes before a man is licensed to wed, he should file an affidavit showing that he has a job with a sufficient income to support a wife. Also, he contends that in the cities a girl should be required to be 21 and a boy 25 before getting a license while young marriages prove stable on the farm and should be permitted there.
80 Years Ago
August 2, 1940
UW Students
With 60% of students either entirely or partially self-supporting, approximately 7,000 students are depending upon them selves to carry part of the financial burden through school. About 30% or 2,800 students are entirely self-supporting.
60 Years Ago
August 4, 1960
Bulletin Office Facelift
With George Hop as the contractor, the Bulletin office building is going to undergo a “face lifting” job; work is to get underway this week. A new front is to be constructed and the interior rebuilt. The building is the oldest in the Baldwin business section; it is one of the very few that escaped the fire of 1893 that destroyed four business blocks.
50 Years Ago
July 30, 1970
Hammond Golf Course
A gala Hawaiian Luau on Saturday night of this week will begin the celebration of the Grand Opening of the Hammond Golf Course this weekend. The luau, beginning at 7:30, will feature a fine smorgasbord to be prepared by Jerry Howe. Admittance is by advanced tickets, which are now on sale. They can be purchased from the golf club members or call the golf club to make reservations.
30 Years Ago
August 8, 1990
Miss Baldwin
Angie Doornink was crowned the 1990 “Miss Baldwin” last Saturday evening. Erica Behling was named First Princess, Jane Niccum was named Second Princess and Miss Congeniality.
Celebrating 50 Years
The 50th Anniversary of Nelson’s Super Valu in Baldwin will be celebrated this week with events including a customer appreciation sale, brat cookout, breakfast and root beer floats and cake.
The first Nelson’s store was in the Koberstein building, now Fennern’s Jewelers. The grocery business was greatly different when the Nelson’s started in Baldwin than it is now. In the original store, shoppers were waited on by clerks who picked up all the groceries while the shopper waited in front of the counter. Then the prices were added either with an adding machine or by long hand.
Moving to Baldwin
Northern Metal Fab. Inc., a North Hudson manufacturing company will build a new facility in the Baldwin Industrial park this fall and plans for the company to be in full operation in their new location by late November.
The business fabricates large tanks which are used in water treatment systems, air pollution control equipment, aerators, dust collection systems and air conveyance systems that can be used to transport anything from corn flakes to cotton to sand.
Mark Lightfoot is the owner of the company and he and his wife Bev who also works for Northern Metal have three children.
