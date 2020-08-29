80 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1940
Motor Vehicles in County
The motor vehicle division reported a total of 6,793 registrations in St. Croix County this year including all varieties of motor driven vehicles. The figure includes 5,747 automobiles and 917 trucks. Dunn Co. has 7,999 registrations, Pierce 6,663, and Polk 7,801.
The Locoed News
The doctors had a banquet at Martinson’s Café. It made a lot of extra work but Virginia Thompson, who works there was delighted. Virginia not only got a dollar and a half in cash in tips but also got a bottle of cough syrup, a recipe for keeping slender and credit for a down payment on an operation for appendicitis as tips.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1970
Young Cooperator Program
Mid-America Dairymen members, James and Marilyn Doornink, have been selected as the 1970 Outstanding Young Cooperator Couple of the Northern District.
The Doorninks started farming in 1967 with James’ father and brother in the family farm corporation which is presently operating 640 acres. The dairy herd consists of 240 head.
The purpose of the Young Cooperator program is to recognize leadership in young farmer members and to involve them more actively in the affairs and operations of their cooperatives.
30 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 1990
The Exception
The early morning storm that passed through this area Sunday came up suddenly and appeared to cause little damage, the Ramberg farm was the exception.
Two barns and about 15 trees were destroyed or damaged at the Eldon Ramberg place and the place across the road which is where his son Tim and daughter-in-law Jody live. Portions of the barn on the east side of the road were scattered as far as several hundred yards.
Eldon said he believed the damage was caused by a tornado that touched down briefly, because trees were laying in all different directions, indicating a twisting action took place. In addition, several of the windows of the home were broken, first by wind rushing in and then rushing out.
Beautification Awards
Vegetable Garden was the theme of the third monthly beautification award sponsored by the Botany Belles Garden club.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Kahler were honored for having the greatest variety of vegetables in their garden. Including two varieties of beans, tomatoes, red and white cabbage, eggplant, peppers, potatoes, carrots, corn, cucumbers, summer squash, asparagus, sunflowers, zucchini, grapes, dill, garlic, onions, rhubarb, and parsley.
Mr. and Mrs. Leon Holle were honored for having a nicely landscaped garden in which both flowers and vegetables grow. The Holle’s landscaping includes rock work as well as a windmill and wishing well. The flowers and shrubbery are mostly closer to the road while the vegetables are located in the back corner.
