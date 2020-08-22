80 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 1940
Reclaiming Rails
A crew of 28 men spent most of last week and part of this week on the Spring Valley branch picking up scrap rails and other steel.
The crew took up rails in the Woodville yards and the Spring Valley yards from tracks that were used only for storage purposes. The Omaha Railroad is making money by this process now because the scrap price of this steel now equals the cost of the steel when new.
Mr. Rogstad says that some of the rails in the Woodville yard were older than the Omaha railway; the steel was of a different gauge than any ever used by the Omaha. -Spring Valley Sun
Examine Carefully!
James A. Sullivan, a 60-year old Hammond resident was examining a double-barreled shotgun he planned to purchase at the Montgomery Ward Co. store on University Ave in St. Paul.
Pointing the gun to the floor and sighting down its barrel, Sullivan touched the trigger, not thinking it would be possible it could be loaded. There was a blast, and the charged ripped through his left foot.
A clerk, L.A. Sullivan (no relation to the injured man) told police he previously had “broken” the gun four times and found it unloaded. Suffering the loss of a toe on his left foot, Sullivan is in Midway hospital.
70 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 1950
“Bare” Story
Rhinelander, WI.- Matt Bergeson, 66, was more embarrassed than hurt when he tangled with a large black bear in the woods near Hiles.
Walking through a patch of tall ferns on his way to a pulpwood cutting job, Matt stepped on the bear who was sleeping. Irked at being awakened, the bear bit Bergeson in the leg, ripped off his pants and ran into the woods.
Bergeson retrieved his trousers and headed back to camp. He will be laid up a few days with a leg wound.
Polio Ad
“POLIO SEASON IS HERE. NEW 3-YEAR POLICIES ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR $12.50 CONTACT PUNDY INS. AGENCY”
60 Year Ago
Aug. 18, 1960
John Deere Meeting
Geo. Ban Someren and Stanley Meyer who operate the TeGrootenhis Implement Co. will fly to Dallas to take part in the largest sales meeting of its type ever held.
In all, some 4,500 independent businessmen in the US and Canada who sell, and service John Deere products will attend the meeting. It will be the first time any manufacturer will utilize as many airplanes, reserve as many accommodations, and arrange for as many meals for a single group at one time.
Sixteen US and Canadian airline will airlift the dealers plus 1,500 other persons into Dallas for next Tuesday’s meeting, seeing for the first time the new line of John Deere Tractors which will be put on the market in late September. Due to the size of the group, facilities such as the Dallas Memorial Auditorium, the Texas State Fairgrounds, and the Cotton Bowl will be needed to accommodate everyone.
10 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 2010
Epic Storm
A major thunderstorm that dropped rain in epic proportions so heavy that one person who drove through it described it as a solid sheet of water, dropped as much as 6-8 inches of water on portions of St. Croix and Pierce Counties late Tuesday evening.
A number of apartments and condominiums mostly near the dry run by Fourth Avenue and the Comforts of Home, also on Fourth Avenue, were all evacuated by Baldwin Police, EMS and United Fire Department personnel.
