Yesterday's News 8-12-2020

70 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1950
No breaks
Francis Timm, a farmer residing near Spring Valley on Hwy 29 lost seven fine milk cows Thurs. of last week when a motorist crashed into them. Mr. Timm’s two daughters were bringing the cows from pasture to the barn for milking. When the herd of 14 cows were in the road, along came Harlan Iverson in a ’36 Ford car he plowed into the herd.
Iverson, after the accident, left his battered car and took off with a passing motorist. Traffic Officer Lee Murphy was called to the scene of the accident, he waited for some time expecting Iverson to come after his car with a wrecker, but he failed to show up.
Officer Murphy got a warrant for Iverson’s arrest, brought him before Justice P. Swasey, who gave him the maximum fine of $100 and costs. Murphy asked Iverson “how come you didn’t stop, but kept going from one side of the road to the other?” Iverson’s reply “when I hit that first cow, I just put my head down and let her go, the car had no breaks and I carried no insurance.”
Fewer Divorces
Dissolved marriages in WI last year amounted to 1.4 per 1,000 of the population, according to the annual report of the state board of health, which noted that the proportion was the lowest since 1942. In 1946 the divorce rate reached an historic high of 2.8. While the divorce rate is lower, it is far higher than it was in the preceding decades.
The current marriage rate is also down from earlier years. The 1949 rate was 8.3 per 1,000. The birth rate was 24.7 per 1,000, which was below the other post-war years, but considerably higher than many pre-war years.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 14, 1980
Sunday Opening
A group of over 50 concerned citizens came before the board calling for an explanation from the board why Sunday openings were allowed after a majority of voters showed disapproval of this action.
In response, village attorney Fast explained that: 1) the referendum was to receive the community’s feeling toward Sunday opening, in which approximately 2/3 of those who voted were against Sunday openings and 1/3 were for opening on Sunday, 2) concerned tavern owners had requested Sunday openings for several years 3) the board felt justified in granting a limited number (8) of Sundays a year as a compromise.
Village President Hop added that the referendum was an advisory referendum and not legally binding. The citizen group expressed the fear that the board may make it legal for the taverns to be open every Sunday in the near future.
30 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 1990
Floodplain Hearing
The updated flood plain map for the Village of Baldwin was the main issue of discussion at the regular board meeting held Wednesday, Aug. 8 with over 25 village residents attending.
Following an explanation of why and how the new flood plain map was prepared, the village board declined to adopt it as part of a floodplain ordinance because it fails to differentiate between a “floodway” and “floodplain”. In addition, the meeting resulted in a formation of a committee of local residents who are meeting to get the map changed because they are concerned with the effects of the map and that it is not correct due to inaccurate or incomplete information may have been used in its preparation.
