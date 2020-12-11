90 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 1930
The Cost of Schools
The total value of all Wisconsin school buildings in 1863 was just a little less than the cost of one of the most expensive school buildings now, M.H. Jackson of the state department of education finds in noting the changes in education since that early day.
There were 1,298 log schoolhouses in existence in the state in 1863. One of these was officially valued at three cents.
80 Years Ago
Dec.13, 1940
A Cure for Christmas “Jitters”
We’ll bet you are wondering what you can get for “her” this year that will please her more than anything she’s ever been given. We have the answer! Can you possibly imagine anything that will give her a bigger thrill than a new set of furniture- a room full or a few pieces? Most men don’t realize just how much new furnishings mean to a woman, but you can take our word for it that there isn’t a woman under the sun who won’t be overjoyed by a gift of furniture. Just try it. -Skari Furniture Store Ad
50 Years Ago
Dec. 10, 1970
Christmas Tree Center
On Saturday, the Baldwin Boy Scout Troop went up near Ridgeland and cut 200 Christmas trees which are now on sale in the lot by the Farmers Mart, on Hwy 63. Scouts will be on hand to sell trees from 4-8 pm weekdays and all day on Saturdays. During school hours, customers may pay for the trees at the Farmers Mart. The cost of the trees is as follows: $4 for the Norway Pines and $3.50 for the White Pines.
The Scout Troop would like to thank Wallace Shefland and Norris Monicken for furnishing trucks, Jerry Eggen and Wallace Shefland for driving and the Farmers Elevator for the use of their lot.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 11, 1980
Hospital Guild Drawing
Doing the drawing for the Hospital Guild last Friday were Eleanor Olson, Carole Kongshaug and Gordon Palmer. The winners were Jeanine Ryan, the oil painting; Wesley Doornink, the chair; Glenda Anderson and Eileen VanSomeren, wreathes; and Joyce Wolf and Edie VanDien, wall hangings.
30 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 1990
24 Hour Restaurant
A new 45 seat 24-hour restaurant at the intersection of USH 63 and I 94 will take shape in the next few weeks and an opening date is planned for January.
“It’s a necessary thing” said Ray Johnson, owner, on the decision to build a new restaurant. He noted that the ability to serve food to truckers is important for a service station located along the interstate and added that he will be able to serve the traveling public and local customers.
Johnson’s son Quinn will serve as manager of the new restaurant, and he is involved in the planning aspects for the business.
10 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 2010
Lovestrands to Retire
Both Pastor Paul Loverstrand and his wife Vicky, the organist and senior and junior choir director at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin have announced their retirement at the end of this year.
Pastor Paul said he and Vicky have no big plans to do anything different in retirement. “Except all our married life we have been involved in the planning and worship of our congregations,” so retirement will afford them the opportunity to “look forward to enjoying certain freedoms on the weekends that our parishioners do,” Commented Pastor Paul.
