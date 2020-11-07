80 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 1940
Rainbow Plates
Almost all the colors of the rainbow and some variations will be used in Wisconsin’s 1941 motor vehicle license plates which are made in state prison. Passenger automobiles will have yellow plates and black numbers, but other combinations for trucks, municipal vehicles and insert plates for quarterly truck licenses will include light yellow on chocolate, white on blue, black on white, white on black, green on orange, blue on silver gray, silver gray on blue, chocolate on aluminum, aluminum on chocolate, black on orange and orange on black.
It Was to be a Funeral
Black River Falls, WI.- Archie Amo, 45, was the smiling guest of honor Sunday at a happy party that originally was planned to be Amo’s funeral.
Sheriff O.R. Waldum notified Mrs. Amo Saturday that the body of a man found near the railroad tracks in Barron had been identified by a social security card as her husband. Amo had been working in Barron.
The undertaker was at the Baron railroad station, waiting for Mrs. Amo and her father, when he saw Amo buying a ticket to Black River Falls. “You’re supposed to be dead,” the undertaker told Amo. Amo convinced him that he was not.
“Well, your wife and father will be here any minute to claim your body,” said the undertaker. Amo and the undertaker went to the funeral home where Amo identified a jacket worn by the man who had been killed as one stolen form him several days earlier.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1980
UFO
Pierce County Herald (Ellsworth): An unidentified flying object (UFO) was seen by several area residents on the evening of Oct. 21. Rev. Groop, a pastor of the Svea Lutheran Church, said his wife returned home in the car about 8:30 and saw the object. She honked the horn to get the attention of her husband and son who came out to watch the strange object. They described a wingless flying object as being about 100 yards long with green and red lights at the back, a series of three white square window lights near the center and a large white light at the front. He said it was moving slowly and made little or no noise. The UFO, seen by other residents, has not been explained yet.
10 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 2010
Carr Creek to Perform in Nashville
The local bluegrass/gospel group Carr Creek, made up of husband and wife team Marv and Sharon Utecht, will perform Friday, Nov. 5th at the 13th annual Bluegrass Gospel Showcase festival held at the Texas Troubador Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee. The showcase is broadcast on both TV and radio.
End of GM Dealership in Baldwin
Monday, November 1 marked a big change for both the Jacobson family and Baldwin. Baldwin no longer is the sight of a General Motors dealership.
Owner Greg Jacobson said the loss of franchise means he won’t be able to sell new GM Vehicles or do GM warranty work, but not much else will change.
He said Jacobson’s Inc. will still be an AC Delco parts dealer and will still have all the computer links. There will be a certified used car program. “I hope to still be here and taking care of the car, finding out what the customers like to drive and then keep it running for them,” said Jacobson.
