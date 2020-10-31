115 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 1905
New York City
O. Garlid reports the creamery business unusually good for this time of year. The Baldwin Creamery ships a car of butter weekly directly to New York City.
90 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 1930
Farmer awarded $410
Fond du Lac, WI. – Wisconsin statutes give livestock the right of way on the highway and other users must recognize that right, Judge J. M. Gooding ruled in deciding a case tried in municipal court in which the owner of a herd of cattle sued an automobile driver who drove into the herd killing two animals and maiming two others.
Freak Accident Causes Death
Oconto Falls, WI. – John Sagel, 50, was walking along the right side of the road, with the ax on his left shoulder. His nephew, Arthur Rusch, 20, coming up from behind in a car recognized his uncle, blew his horn, and applied his brakes to stop. Sagel swung his body to the right and as he did so the ax struck the windshield of the car. The ax rebounded and struck Sagel on the head, fracturing his skull. Rusch took his uncle to a hospital where he later died.
70 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1950
No Traffic Accidents last week
Lee Murphy, County Traffic Officer, reports that not a single traffic accident was reported in St. Croix County for the past week. “Lee” has been on the job for four years and in all that time this is the first week he can remember when there was not an accident.
60 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 1960
Homecoming
The royalty who reigned over the 1960 Baldwin homecoming, were Queen Mary Ann Anderson and King Jack Riley. Queen Mary Ann was elected by the student body and King Jack was elected by the football squad.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 29, 1970
St. Croix Central Lunch Menu
Monday – Barbeques, whole kernel corn, plum sauce. Tuesday – Wieners and scalloped potatoes, buttered peas, prunes. Wednesday – Italian spaghetti, cabbage salad, peach crisp. Thursday – Pea soup, egg salad sandwiches, green beans, pineapple sauce. Friday – Fish sticks, creamed corn, cherry sauce over cake.
10 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 2010
History Talk
A presentation by Sandy Burleigh, on the history of Baldwin sponsored by B-W Community Education was attended by two great-great-grandsons of the founder of the village. Jonathon Dyer, and the founder’s namesake Dana Reed Bailey, both of Minneapolis, were in attendance at the talk presented Tues., Oct. 12 at B-W High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.