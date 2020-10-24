90 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 1930
Cuts Glass to Steal Sausage
Chilton- A burglar armed with a glass cutter entered the store of Johnson & Hill Co. here by removing the glass panel from a back-door Thursday. A check-up of the stock revealed two pairs of size 7 shoes and 15 lbs. of summer sausage to be missing.
70 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1950
Worse Accident Avoided
Merril Kildahl of southeast Woodville, driving, and passengers Shirley Giessenger and L.E. Ferrise were heading for HWY 12. The car left the road at the railroad tracks and jumped two sets of tracks and then on the third track smashed up. Ferrise had presence of mind enough to realize that a fast train was soon due. He grabbed a flashlight and ran down the track in time to stop the on coming train. Men from Woodville were then called to lift the car off the tracks so the train could pass.
30 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 1990
Hardees Restaurant Proposed
This area may have a Hardee’s restaurant in the near future if the village sewer utility lines can be extended out toward I- 94 and a zoning hearing results in a positive recommendation.
10 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 2010
Marching Band
The Baldwin-Woodville Marching Band’s performance at the Wisconsin State Music Association’s Marching Band Championships at UW- Whitewater Saturday afternoon was not only “our best show of the year,” said B-W Band Director Adam Bassak. The point total for the band of 76.80 “is the highest point total our program has ever had.”
In addition to finishing second with a great point total, the B-W ensemble was the winner of the Best Percussion section.
