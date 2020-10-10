90 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 1930
Car Fire
A mystery car burning occurred on County trunk N about 3 miles east of the Rush River church last week. The car had been stripped of all tires, wheels, seats, license plates, etc. The car was a Hupp. eight sedan. Who the owner was, etc., is not known. It undoubtedly was a stolen or bandit car.
80 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 1940
Dump Truck Accident
Sanford Kemp of Elmwood was carrying a large pan of gasoline down at the gravel pit; he was going to wash some gears of his truck which had broken down. As he was watching to see that he did not spill the gasoline, he walked into the path of another truck which was being backed up to the hopper. The big heavy truck, with dual tires, passed directly over the lower part of his chest. Fortunately, as he fell, he lit on his side, which possibly saved his life. He was given medical attention by Dr. B. Kunny and is now recovering at the Baldwin hospital. He was bruised and, of course, mighty sore- but did not even break a bone and is able to tell the story.
70 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1950
Late Rains = Big Potatoes
Herbert Schulte, a farmer from near Beldenville, brought two potatoes into our office last week that weighed 2 ½ and 2 ¼ lbs. each. They were firm, smooth spuds. He had 10 bushels of them at home.
Since the above was written Vic Zillmer came in with a spud he had grown, his weighed 4 ½ lbs.
60 years Ago
Oct. 6, 1960
Sale at Nelson’s Super Valu
Items on sale include: Lean Ground Beef 39 cents/lb.; Spareribs 39 cents/lb.; Sweet Potatoes 29 cents for 3 lbs.; Red Potatoes 39 cents for 10 lbs.; Shrimp Ahoy Breaded Shrimp 69 cents for 1 lb. pkg.; Large Pkg. of Tide 29 cents, and Good Valu Ice Cream 69 cents for ½ gal.
50 years Ago
Oct. 6, 1970
Homecoming
Homecoming King Scott Iverson and Queen Glenda Boldt ruled over a festive Friday night dance. The Queen’s attendants were Jody Reid, Margene Zevenbergen and Jan Klanderman. Boys representing the various classes include Doug Reed, Todd Iverson and Steve Geurkink.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1980
Paulus Home Gutted by Fire
The fire occurred as Paulus was cleaning an airplane filter with gasoline at the sink in the home and the fumes were ignited by a pilot light on the stove. Firemen doused the flames, but intense heat had melted much of the interior furnishings as well as charring the walls and ceiling. Paulus, who spends the winter in Florida, believes he may leave for the south a little earlier than usual this year.
30 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 1990
Homecoming
Homecoming royalty from the senior class are Jenifer Simmon, Amy Hilmanowske, Tiffany Hanson and Sara Geurkink, Jon Ellefson, Jeff Hillstead, Jason Boumeester and Pete Range. Attendant for homecoming are Eileen Lillie, Pax Rasmussen, Heather Nyhus, Chad Veenendall, Daydra Overby and Tom Marcotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.