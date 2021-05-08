60 Years Ago
May 11, 1961
Exchange Student
An International Farm Youth Exchange student will be visiting the Baldwin area between June 17th and July 6th. The John H. Doornink family of Baldwin will be the host family. The exchange is Jerzy Sosnowski, 33, of Posnan, Poland. Mr. Sosnowski is an officer in the Rural Youth Union of Poland.
The International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE) program is a people-to-people program. Participants are not technicians studying the mechanics of agriculture and related fields but are grass roots ambassadors representing the people of their homelands.
50 Years Ago
May 13, 1971
Postage Rates
Postage rates are to go up next Sunday. It will take eight cents to mail a letter, 11 cents if you send it by air. Second- and third-class mailing rates, plus some fourth-class rates, will jump from 10 percent to 20 percent. The price of a postcard will be six cents.
40 Years Ago
April 30, 1981
Eggens
The shelves are stocked, the interior is gleaming and the blacktop will hopefully be laid for the parking lot on Wednesday in preparation for the opening of Don and Karen Eggen’s new Star Market in Baldwin at 10:00 this Friday morning.
30 Years Ago
May 1, 1991
Prom
The Baldwin-Woodville Junior-Senior Prom will be held Saturday, May 4 in the south gym at the High School from 8:30-11:30. The theme of this year’s prom is “Once Upon A Time.” Coronation will be at 10:30. King candidates are Pax Rasmusen, Steve Peavey, Tim Aaby and Adam VanRanst. Queen candidates are Annette Harer, Paula Niccum, Molly Power and Jessica Moe.
FFA Dairy Team
The Baldwin-Woodville FFA dairy judging team placed first in the State Dairy Judging Contest held in Madison last Friday, April 26. Members of the team are Mark Doornink, Brian Omann, Jeff DeLong, and alternate Jeff Lorentz.
The B-W team competed in the state contest against 36 other teams. As a result of their first-place finish, the team will advance to the National Dairy Judging Contest in Kansas City in November.
20 Years Ago
May 1, 2001
BW Grad to Attend Ivy League School
B-W Senior Mathew Perlick was notified the beginning of April that he had been accepted for admission to the Yale College class of 2005. He visited the campus for four days mid-April and decided he would attend Yale and not Johns Hopkins University where he had also been accepted.
As far as anyone can remember, Perlick is the only B-W grad who has been admitted to an Ivy League college as an undergrad.
Mathew noted that there were approximately 15,000 applications for admission to the class of 2005 and roughly 2,000 were accepted for admission. “It was pretty amazing when I learned I was accepted,” he said.
