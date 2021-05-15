80 Years Ago
May 16, 1941
Around Town
Station agent S. Myron is wearing a big smile these days- local business on the Omaha is really perking up. Wed. evening, he had six solid carloads of eggs (400 cases per car) on the track all ready to be shipped to eastern markets. All six cars were from the Baldwin Produce Co.
60 Years Ago
May 18, 1961
Roberts Nike Base
Washington, D.C.- Bids have been opened for additional construction work at the Nike anti-aircraft missile site at Roberts, according to word received by Cong. Lester Johnson from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Another pad for radar equipment will be placed at Roberts under the improved Hercules program. The work there is part of a contract to build foundations for more radar equipment at each of the four Nike sites in the Minneapolis-St. Paul defense area as well as at the head-quarters at Fort Snelling.
Estimated cost of the entire project is $39,500. The work is scheduled to be completed this summer.
50 Years Ago
May 20, 1971
Baldwin Legionnaires
Members of the Cave Dahl Post receiving certificates and pins for 50 years of membership are: Art McConnell, Ed Nygaard, Albin Anderson, Harold I. Olson, Matt Birkett, Bernard Schneider, Conrad Olson, Oscar Garlid, W.E. Hawley, A.A. Willink, Elmer K. Olson, Wm. TeBeest, Delmar Veenendall, Roy Geurkink, Walter Heebink and Carl A. Peterson.
30 Years Ago
May 8, 1991
Suspects Cleared
A search for a serial killer wanted in what appears to be the related murders of 13 people in southern California gained no new leads after search warrants were executed in Baldwin for two residences in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 24, according to information released by St. Croix County District Attorney Eric Johnson.
According to Johnson, between 20 and 25 officers- both local and from Riverside City and County, California- executed the search warrants bout 4:30 am after information that appeared to be reliable was supplied to St. Croix County and California law enforcement officials. Johnson said the two Baldwin residents sought in the investigation have been ruled out as suspects in the serial killer case.
DNR Seizure
Amery Free Press: Acting on authorization for the Polk County Sheriff’s department the DNR last week seized the five lynx, two snow leopards, two cougars and a Bengal tiger kept in cages at a residence rented by Craig Wagner north of the Country Dam. Craig Wagner moved onto the rented property last spring. He indicated at that time he was planning to utilize his animals in developing a program to educate students about endangered species and other environmental issues.
10 Years Ago
May 10, 2011
Rumpel Honored
Baldwin-Woodville High School math teacher Jim Rumpel has been honored by receiving a Distinguished Teaching Award from the Wisconsin Section of the Mathematical Association of America.
Rumple has taught at B-W for the past 26 years, including subjects such as applied algebra, geometry, pre-calculus and probabilities and statistics.
According to Baldwin-Woodville Principal Eric Russell, Mr. Rumple “is an amazing mathematics teacher and a big part of his success is that he truly cares about his students. We not only see this in the classroom but in everything Jim does”. Rumple is the head boys’ and girls’ tennis coach as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.