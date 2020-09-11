90 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1930
It’s Cheap Today
The cost of living is going down according to figures compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The housewife, however, may cut down the cost of living for her family much faster if she will watch for the foods that have decreased in price and feature these in her menus. Among the recent decreases in price, for example, are listed canned peas and evaporated milk. Try these two foods of dietetic value, in the following main dish of the meal:
Pea Waffles with Bacon: Beat 2 egg yolks well and add 1c. of pea pulp. Add ½ c. evaporated milk and ½ c. water to the following dry ingredients: 1 ¼ c. flour, 2 ½ tsp. baking powder, and 1 tsp. salt. Add 3 tbsp of hot bacon fat and beat well; then fold in 2 stiffly beaten egg whites. Bake somewhat longer than the ordinary waffle. Serve with a strip of crisp bacon on top and garnish around the edges with hot creamed peas.
Tree Bends, Breaks Fall
Ashland, WI. – A cherry tree growing at the bottom of a 14 ft drop at the side of a road near Mellen, WI., is credited with saving the lives of Edward Graham, Ashland and John Rubert, Mellen, Monday. Their automobile left the road and struck the cherry tree. The trunk bent gradually and deposited the car on the ground. Neither man was hurt. The automobile rolled over twice.
80 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1940
School is Open
With a record enrollment of 205 high school students, classes began Tuesday morning at the Baldwin Public Schools for another 9 months. Grades 7-8, 34 students; Grades 5-6, 31 students; Grades 3-4, 28 students and in Grades 1-2, 20 students.
Wrong Car
Superior, WI. – “Out of gas” muttered Geo. Zimmerman after he returned to his automobile in the vast parking lot Tuesday night at the Tri-State fair. Exasperated, he trudged a mile to the nearest filling station to get a gallon. He emptied the contents into the tank, then discovered his keys would not fit door. It was not his car, but one exactly like it. Back to the gas station he plodded, wondering who was going to be surprised at the increased mileage his automobile was going to give.
60 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 1960
Complete!
The last stretch of the new I -94 four lane highway, just opened is 7.2 miles long and will make the road complete form the Highway 12 intersection three miles west of Eau Claire to the interstate bridge in Hudson. The entire length is 58.5 miles.
It is now possible to drive the entire distance from Eau Claire to St. Paul on a four-lane divided highway.
