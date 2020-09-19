80 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1940
Rural Schools
Four Barron Co. rural schools and three Dunn Co. schools are closed this fall because of low attendance, and pupils are being transported to adjoining districts. The problem arising out of the small schools’ law has struck the districts.
Under the law, schools with average daily attendance last year of less than 10 will receive only $50 per pupil for state and county aids, and up to $350 in equalization aid under the old law.
Cow Crash on Hwy 12
A high-grade Guernsey cow belonging to the Snoeyenbos-Kanis herd was struck by a car on Hwy 12 requiring it to be put down. Kanis’ were taking the cows across the busy highway when a car coming for the east crashed into the animal. The car was damaged but did not tip over; none of the occupants were injured. The car was driven by a minister from No. Dak. who settled for the loss of the cow, had repairs made to the car and went on his way.
70 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1950
Sending 10 Draftees
The St. Croix County selective service board this week announced that ten of the men already given their pre-induction examination will leave Hudson on Sept. 21 for the Minneapolis induction center, where they will be inducted into the U.S. Army upon passing their final medical examination. This is the first group of St. Croix County men to be inducted during the present emergency. Another forty men from this area have been sent for their pre-induction examinations.
800 Attend Grand Opening
The grand opening event at Son Lokken’s new barber shop Sat. was exceptionally well received by the people of the community. Over 800 people visited the shop on grand opening day. Eighteen baskets of beautiful flowers were given to “Son” by his friends for the occasion and his place more resembled a flower shop than a barber shop Sat.
50 years Ago
Sept. 10, 1970
Down in the Dumps
“Down in the Dumps” was Elmer VandeBerg last week when his garbage truck caved in the site of the newly dug pit at the Baldwin dump. The accident occurred shortly before 6:00 pm last Wednesday as VandeBerg backed up to the pit to dump a load of garbage. The fire department was called because of the danger that the fire in the dump might spread to the truck.
The county wrecker was called to pull the truck from the pit. VandeBerg was not hurt and there was little damage to the truck.
40 years Ago
Sept. 18, 1980
Hit a Deer? No, a House
At 8:20 pm on CTH F, 3 miles south of Hudson, a pickup truck operated by Lawrence Ruemmele, 22, rural Hudson, left the road while attempting to avoid a deer. The Ruemmele pickup then struck a house belonging to Robert Jacobson. No injury. Moderate damage to the house. Extensive damage to the pickup.
10 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 2010
Poet Laureate
A large group of family and friends gathered at the Baldwin Village Board Meeting last Wednesday night where Village President Don McGee presented a proclamation to Marie Bosman declaring her Baldwin’s First Poet Laureate.
