90 Years Ago
Dec. 5, 1930
Federal Agents Get Big Haul of Booze
Federal agents stationed last week on Hwy. 12 just the other side of the Hudson toll bridge seized a truck loaded with 385 gallons of moonshine and arrested the driver.
About 4 am Wednesday the truck approached, convoyed by an automobile. When the truck driver did not stop at the agent’s command the enforcement men attempted to force the truck from the road. They were prevented doing so by the convoy car, but one of the agents jumped on to the truck’s running board.
The convoy car, in which were two men, then drove away and the truck and its driver were taken to St. Paul. The driver, Jack Lund, of Superior, was released on $10,000 bond.
80 Years Ago
Dec. 6, 1940
Baldwin Loses a Pioneer
Fifty-four years of his life Edward Stronks lived in Baldwin, In 1886 he established a hardware store partnership, in 1902 Mr. Stronks bought out his partner and continued the business until 1920 when he retired, selling the store to A.E. Stronks and C.J. VandeBerg.
Mr. Stronks was always taking an active part in the affairs of the village, having served as treasurer, a member of the council and village president. He was a character and faithful member of the First Reformed church, always taking an active part.
Had he lived, Mr. and Mrs. Stronks would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in Feb. 1941. He is survived by his wire Antionette Prinsen Stronks, seven children, two brothers, fifteen grand children and two great grandchildren.
60 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 1960
Spite Fences
The Wisconsin statute says plainly, “ Any fence, hedge or other structure in the nature of a fence unnecessarily exceeding 6 feet in height, maliciously erected or maintained for the purpose of annoying the owners or occupants of adjoining property shall be deemed a private nuisance.” If so, you have a legal action for damages sustained, plus the right to abate a private nuisance.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 1980
How To Apply Tire Chains Easily
Step 1: Spread the chains on the ground behind the rear wheel to remove tangles. Hooks should be in the rear.
Step 2: Gather the chains behind the tire so they won’t catch on the fender, and attach the end links to the “chain applier”, a simple spring steel wire that is easily slipped onto the tire.
Step 3: Drive the car forward about one-wheel revolution so the applier carries the chains around the tire. Then remove the applier, and you are ready to hook up.
Step 4: Fasten the inside hook first, then the outside hook. With a little practice the inner hook can be fastened by “feel” without getting under the car.
10 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 2010
Oldest Church in County
The members of Covenant Presbyterian Church, which now meets in Hammond, had a great reason to celebrate Thanksgiving. The congregation bought its new building in Hammond for a fraction of its worth- thanks to the generosity of the First Congregational UCC of Hammond, the previous owners of the building.
The Congregational Church in Hammond disbanded, and was left with a building they didn’t need. They wanted the building, which had been a church since it was built in 1857 to remain one. Sally Doornink, former treasurer of the Congregational Church, said the church’s first priority was not money, but “ensuring that the oldest church in St. Croix County remains a church.”
