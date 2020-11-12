80 Years Ago
Nov. 8, 1940
Opera House Updates
The Village Board at its regular meeting appointed a committee to get in touch with WPA officials to see if a project can not be set up to remodel the front of the opera house and to redecorate the basement.
It is hoped that the basement walls and ceiling of all rooms can be covered with nu-wood, that the floors can be repainted and that the woodwork can be re-done so as to make the rooms most inviting for any meetings that may be held there.
The ceiling of the upstairs of the opera house has recently been covered with Masterfil insulation purchased of the Heebink Lumber Co. The expense was shared jointly by Mr. Charboneau and the village. The movie theater will now be much easier to heat and will assure movie fans of a comfortable show house in all kinds of weather.
70 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1950
Found on HWY 12
Friday night a tourist at 10:00 pm saw two young boys hitch hiking on 12. He stopped and called Traffic Officer Murphy. Murphy went right out and picked up the boys near Woodville. They were from Hibbing, 14 years old, had taken off in a stolen car and when the gas ran out, they started to walk. Murphy took them to Hudson, called Hibbing and the authorities came after them. The kids had no money, were half starved, and said they were heading for Texas.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 1970
Exhausting Hunting Trip
John C. Bol is back in Baldwin, weary, but up and around after a hunting experience in Montana that would tax the endurance of the heartiest hunter.
John became lost in the wild canyon and ravine section near Broadus, Montana on Monday afternoon last week, and was not found until Friday, when he was spotted from the air by a plane that was used in the search.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 1980
A New Purpose
The Prescott Journal: A reconverted World War II sub chaser, built for the Navy in 1943 and decommissioned in 1946, has gone through a variety of private owners and ended up sunk in the mud in the St. Croix about 10 years ago. The sub chaser was pulled out of the St. Croix in 1977 and owner Rich Lindsay has spent $27,000 renovating it into a yacht home. The 150-ton craft is now at its winter quarters at the Jolly Roger Marina in South St. Paul.
