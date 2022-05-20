I celebrated my Birthday this past weekend and it reminded me how much I look forward to the beautiful cake my parents gift me every year! It’s my absolute favorite but we only ever have it on special occasion and that got me thinking how we used to look forward to making our own rules and doing what we want so I thought if I want cake on a random Wednesday in July, I should enjoy a slice of my favorite, so you’ll find a recipe for my favorite below!
What you’ll need:
• 5 large eggs, separated and at room temperature
• 1 cup granulated sugar, divided
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 1/4 cup whole milk
• 1 cup all-purpose flour, leveled
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
For the Filling:
• 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
• 1 (12 ounce) can evaporated milk
• 1/2 cup (120 ml) heavy whipping cream
For the Whipped Cream:
• 2 cups (480 ml) cold heavy whipping cream
• cup (40 grams) powdered sugar
• 2 teaspoons (10 ml) pure vanilla extract
Toppings (optional):
• Fresh strawberries
• Ground cinnamon
How to:
For the cake:
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C).
2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the egg yolks, vanilla extract and 3/4 cup of the granulated sugar with a mixer until light in color and double the volume (about 2 to 3 minutes)
3. Add the whole milk and continue to mix until fully combined.
4. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt.
5. Gently fold the dry ingredients into the egg yolk mixture, making sure to not over mix.
6. In a clean bowl, beat the egg whites to soft peaks. Gradually add the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar until stiff peaks form.
7. Fold 1/3 of the egg whites into the batter, then fold in the remaining egg whites until fully combined.
8. Pour the batter into an ungreased 9x13 baking pan (can grease the bottom of the pan but avoid greasing the sides) and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.
9. Allow to cool completely.
For the filling:
1. In a large mixing bowl whisk together the sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and heavy whipping cream until fully combined. Remove 1/2 cup of the filling, cover it tightly, and refrigerate.
2. Using a fork or a skewer, poke holes all over the cake.
3. Slowly pour the remaining filling over the cake, if needed poke more holes in the cake and swirl the pan so that the filling seeps down into the cake.
4. Cover tightly and place in the refrigerator for at least two hours.
For the whipped cream:
1. Before getting started, place your mixing bowl and beaters in the freezer for 5 to 10 minutes to chill. Once chilled, remove the bowl and beaters from the freezer.
2. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, or in a large mixing bowl using a handheld mixer, add the heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar, s and vanilla extract. Start mixing on low speed. Once the mixture starts to increase in volume, increase the speed to medium-high until stiff peaks form.
To assemble:
1. Remove the cake from the refrigerator and spread the whipped cream over the cake.
2. Top with fresh strawberries or dust with cinnamon. Slice into pieces and serve with the reserved filling if desired.
NOTES
• Storage Instructions: Leftover cake may be covered tightly and stored in the refrigerator for up to four days.
• I suggest using whole milk in the cake for a richer flavor, but 2%, 1%, skim or almond milk will work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.