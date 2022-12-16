Hard to believe that it’s officially the holiday season feels like I blinked the year disappeared! With the holidays comes baking so many treats to be made! With baking comes its struggles and I don’t know about you, but sugar cookies gave me the hardest of the times until I finally found the right recipe, so I thought I’d share it with you in case you’ve found yourself in the same struggle!
What You Need:
• 2 cups Salted Butter (softened 4 sticks)
• 2 cups Granulated Sugar
• 2 Large Eggs
• 2 tablespoons Vanilla Extract
• 4 teaspoons Baking Powder
• 6 cups All-Purpose Flour
What To Do:
1. Add the four sticks (two cups) of butter and two cups of white sugar to your mixer. The butter needs to be softened but still cold.
2. Cream the butter and sugar until it is completely mixed (Roughly three minutes on medium-high.)
3. Add two tablespoons of vanilla and two eggs. I know that sounds like a lot of vanilla, but this recipe needs a little extra moisture. Mix the cookie dough until light and fluffy (about three more minutes.)
4. Add four teaspoons of Baking Powder and mix.
5. Mix in the six cups of flour two cups at a time. Don’t over-mix the dough when you are adding the dry ingredients. Mix it only until the flour is incorporated into the dough.
6. After you have added the six cups of flour the dough should be firm but not dry or crumbly. If the dough seems to dry, add a tiny bit of milk (start with a teaspoon), and mix again.
7. Roll a handful of the dough out on a prepared surface (I recommend doing this on parchment paper or with a bit of powdered sugar on the countertop) until it’s about 3/8” thick.
8. Cut out shapes with cookie cutters.
9. Bake at 350 degrees for 6-10 minutes. They might not look done to you, but they are. Take them out of the oven. You don’t want them to start browning around the edges the way a Chocolate Chip Cookie would, for example. If you roll out thinner cookies, you should only bake the cookies six or seven minutes.
10. Let your cookies cool and then they are ready for frosting.
