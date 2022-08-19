As August rolls in one thing has stayed with me summer is ending! With it goes many of my favorite fruits! Strawberries as we know are hard to come by as soon as the weather turns so I thought I’d share a recipe to help enjoy the berries a bit more before the seasons end.
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1/2 cup very cold butter,
(8 Tablespoons or 1 stick of butter)
• 2 cups fresh strawberries, chopped
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Place parchment paper on the bottom of the 8x8 pan that hangs over the side of the pan, (This will help you remove the bars at the end)
2. In a medium bowl, stir together 1/2 cup white sugar, flour, baking powder and salt.
3. Using a fork or a pastry cutter, cut the butter into the flour mixture. Work with the dough until the pieces are very small. Dough will be crumbly. You can also pulse in a food processor to until you get pea sized crumbs.
4. In a separate measuring cup or small bowl, beat an egg with a fork. Add the egg and vanilla to the flour mixture and combine until you have a crumbly mixture.
5. Pat half of the dough evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan.
6. In another bowl, stir together 1/3 cup sugar and cornstarch. Stir in the strawberries.
7. Spoon the strawberry mixture evenly over the bottom crust.
8. Crumble the remaining dough over the strawberry filling layer.
9. Bake in a preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until top is slightly golden brown.
10. Cool completely before cutting into squares. I recommend refrigerating until ready to serve.
1. It is very important that your butter be very cold. Also, when working with the crumb crust, be careful not to over work it because you don’t want your hands to warm up the crust. You want the crust to be very cold.
2. The sweetness of the strawberries used matters. If your strawberries are not very sweet, you may need to increase the amount of sugar used in step 6 to about 1/2 a cup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.