This week I was thinking about a dish that would be versatile something that can be enjoyed in different ways, paired with your favorite rice dish a pasta in a wrap or on its own you can find great ways to make the dish new. Try it out and let me know what you think!
Prep: 30 minutes cook: 10min Yields: 4 servings
What You Need:
• 4 Skinless boneless Chicken Breasts
• ¼ tsp Salt
• ¼ tsp ground black pepper
• 1 Tbsp. Olive Oil
• 1 C. Chicken Broth (I recommend Reduced Sodium)
• 1.5 Tbsp. Fresh Lime Juice
• ¼ C. Finely Chopped Onion
• 1 Tbsp Chopped Cilantro
• ½ tsp Red Pepper Flakes (this is to taste if you’d like to feel free to adjust)
• 3 Tbsp Heavy Cream
• 2 Tbsp Unsalted butter, Cubed
What to Do:
1. Preheat oven to 375°F
2. If the Chicken Breast are uneven in thickness pound them down so all are even this allows for even cooking. Sprinkle each with Salt and Pepper
3. In a large Oven Proof skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 6-7 minutes, Turning once. You want the chicken to be browned on both sides (It doesn’t have to be cooked all the way through yet) Set chicken on a plate and cover tightly with foil until step 6.
4. Remove skillet from heat and add the Broth, Lime Juice, Onion, Cilantro, and Red Pepper and return to heat. Cook and stir to scrape up the brown bits from the bottom of the skillet. Bring to a boil and allow to boil gently (You might need to lower the heat for this) allow 10 minutes uncovered or until the liquid is reduced to around a ¼ cup.
5. Heat at medium low, add in the heavy cream and butter. Stir until butter is fully melted
6. Add Chicken to the sauce and place skillet in the preheated oven. Bake uncovered until the chicken is completely cooked through. About 5-10 minutes
Serve Chicken with Sauce Spooned over top. Leftovers keep well in the fridge for a few days. Reheat to your liking.
