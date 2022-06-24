When I was a kid one of my favorite summer treats was s’mores, I think it’s more the memories made each time I had them! Good friends a bon fire and laughter! Now as an adult while I still enjoy a good s’more, I don’t have much time for bon fires during the summer so I had to find creative solution for missing out on my childhood favorite!
What you need:
• ½ Tablespoon Butter
• 1 ½ cups chocolate chips, semi-sweet or milk chocolate or combo
• 15 jumbo marshmallows halved
• Graham cracker squares
• 8 inch cast iron skillet
What to do:
1. Adjust rack to center position of oven and place 8-inch cast iron skillet on rack. Preheat oven to 450°F with skillet inside. Once oven is preheated, use a pot holder to remove hot skillet from the oven.
2. Place butter in the skillet and use a pot holder to hold the handle and swirl the skillet so that the melted butter coats the bottom and sides. Pour chocolate chips in an even layer into the bottom of the skillet.
3. Taking care not to burn fingers on the sides of the skillet, arrange marshmallow halves over the surface of the chocolate chips, covering the chocolate completely.
4. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes or until marshmallows are toasted to your preference (watch closely!). Use an oven mitt to remove the skillet from the oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Serve immediately with graham cracker squares or sticks...but be careful, because the dip (and the skillet) will be very hot!
*** you can use any type of chocolate you wish just ensure its even in size and not to thickly layered in dish or chocolate wont properly melt***
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.