Idon’t know about you, but the winter season puts me in the mood for soups, and stews! I personally prefer soups over a stew, but it did get me thinking back to my first year in culinary school and in the middle of our soup final a storm had knocked out the power, panic ensued as you can imagine cooking in the dark is not recommended. One of my classmates to advantage of low heat and turned their soup into a delicious stew so I thought I would share a favorite of mine.
What you need:
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 pounds stewing beef
• salt and pepper (to taste)
• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon dried thyme
• 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
• 1 large onion (diced)
• 3 cloves garlic (pressed/Minced)
• 3 medium carrots (chopped)
• 2 stalks celery (chopped)
• 1/2 cup red wine
• 2 dashes Worcestershire Sauce
• 2 tablespoons tomato paste
• 1/2 cup tomato sauce
• 3 cups low sodium beef stock
• 5 medium white potatoes, quartered
What to Do:
1. Preheat your oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Place a large Dutch Oven pot over medium-high heat and warm the olive oil in it.
3. Season the beef with salt and pepper and add to the hot pot, just so the beef covers the bottom of the pot (Don’t overcrowd as this will prevent the browning process. Brown the beef in batches if necessary.).
4. Brown the beef pieces on each side just until they’re beautifully caramelized, sprinkling the flour over the beef as it browns, about 1 teaspoon at a time.
5. Remove the beef from the pot to a plate after it has browned (don’t worry about cooking it through at this point!) and add the thyme, smoked paprika, onions, garlic, carrots, and celery to the pot.
6. Stir the vegetables around to catch all the drippings left in the pot from the meat and add the beef back into the pot after the onions are almost translucent.
7. Add the red wine, the Worcestershire Sauce, and the tomato paste. Give everything a good stir and let the liquid cook down (it’s important to let the wine cook off for a good 4-5 minutes before adding the other liquid).
8. Once it has reduced for several minutes and it has thickened, add the tomato sauce, the beef stock, and the potatoes. Give everything a good stir, scraping any bits off the bottom of the pot.
9. Make sure the potatoes are nicely nestled into the liquid and add the lid to the pot. Place the pot in the oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for about 3 to 3 ½ hours.
10. Every hour or so, lift the lid of the pot and give everything a quick stir.
11. You’ll know the stew is done when the beef pieces fall apart when you touch them with a fork.
Notes:
To make this stew on the stove-top, simply let it simmer on low after adding the potatoes until the potatoes are soft. This method will cause the potatoes to break down a little bit more and the sauce to thicken faster.
If you prefer a stew that’s not so thick, add an extra 1/2 to 1 cup of beef stock if you’re cooking it on the stove top.
To make this recipe in the slow cooker, simply follow all the stovetop steps until adding the potatoes and the pour the stew into your crockpot and cook on high for 3-5 hours and on low for 4-6 hours.
