Like many of us do, I have a love for all things sweet! Cookies being my downfall! One of my absolute favorite things is find ways to incorporate my favorite cookies into new desserts. Anything with Oreos is an automatic yes in my book! I have a brother whose favorite dessert is cheesecake, so I have learned and experimented different ways to make it and one of my favorites is to mix the two treats together! Try it out and let me know your thoughts!
What you’ll need:
• 14 Oreos Divided
• 2 Tbsps. Salted butter, Melted
• ¼ Cup Heavy Cream
• 4oz Cream Cheese Softened
• 3 heaping Tbsps. Granulated Sugar
• ½ tsp. Vanilla Extract
• Whipped Cream for Topping (optional)
What to Do:
1. Line your baking dish with parchment paper. Allow for sides to be long enough to use to remove from pan latter on.
2. Finely chop 5 of the Oreos and set aside. Place the remaining 9 Oreos in a plastic bag and crush into a fine crumb with a rolling pin or the bottom of a glass. Pour crumbs into a medium bowl and stir in melted butter until well mixed. Pour crumbs into prepared baking dish and press out into an even layer.
3. In a medium bowl, use a handheld electric mixer to beat heavy cream until stiff peaks form (when you lift the beaters straight up, the peaks should stand straight up without flopping over). Set aside.
4. In a medium bowl, beat softened cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until well mixed. Fold in whipped cream (with rubber spatula lightly mix) and Oreos, being careful not to deflate the whipped cream. Transfer mixture to your prepared dish and spread over crust. Cover and freeze until firm, about three hours.
5. Use the parchment paper to remove cheesecake from the container and cut into 24 small squares. Add a dollop of whipped cream to each if desired and enjoy!
