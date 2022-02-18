With the weather treating us to almost spring like days, i got a craving for a nice salad, i wanted something fresh and flavor filled so i asked some old friends of mine that i went to culinary school with and got this recipe i’m hoping to try this week! I hope you try it out!
WHAT YOU NEED:
• 1/3 cup whole grain Dijon mustard
• 2 green onions, thinly sliced
• 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
• 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
• 1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper,
to taste
• 1 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs
• 1 tablespoon canola oil
• 4 slices bacon, diced
• 1 head romaine, roughly chopped
• 1 1/2 cups quartered strawberries
• 1 avocado, halved, seeded, peeled and sliced
• 1 cup corn kernels, canned or roasted
How To:
1. In a medium bowl, whisk together Dijon, green onions, olive oil, honey and vinegar; season with salt and pepper, to taste; set aside 1/3 of the mixture. Place remaining 2/3 of the mixture in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
2. In a gallon size Ziploc bag or large bowl, combine chicken and reserved Dijon mixture; marinate for at least 2 hours to 6 hours, turning the bag occasionally. Drain the chicken from the marinade.
3. Preheat grill to medium heat.
4. Brush chicken with canola oil; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Add chicken to grill, and cook, turning occasionally, until chicken is completely cooked through, reaching an internal temperature of 165 degrees F, about 10 minutes.
5. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Drain excess fat; transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate.
6. To assemble the salad, place romaine lettuce in a large bowl; top with chicken, bacon, strawberries, avocado and corn. Pour the Dijon dressing on top of the salad and gently toss to combine.
7. Serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.