I’ll be honest I don’t much like Mac and Cheese mostly because I don’t care for cheese! But I will always go for a good from scratch mac and cheese because a cheese sauce made in your own kitchen just hits different! My first time having it made from scratch was in culinary school and my chef looked at me like I was nuts when I told him that I didn’t like Mac and Cheese because the cheese tasted gross. So, for an entire painstakingly long afternoon I learned the proper way of making mac and cheese and I haven’t looked back since! So, if you will join me on the journey!
What you need:
• 16 oz elbow macaroni (Just shy of Al Dente)
• 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
• 6 tbsp unsalted butter
• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
• 3 cups whole milk
• 1 cup heavy whipping cream
• 4 cups sharp cheddar cheese shredded
• 2 cups Gruyere cheese shredded
• salt and pepper to taste
• 1 1/2 cups panko crumbs
• 4 tbsp butter melted
• 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese shredded
• 1/4 tsp smoked paprika or regular paprika
How To:
1. Preheat oven to 350F. Lightly grease a large baking dish and set aside. Combine shredded cheeses in a large bowl and set aside.
2. Cook the pasta a minute shy of al dente. Remove from heat, drain, and place in a large bowl.
3. Drizzle pasta with olive oil and stir to coat pasta. Set aside to cool while preparing cheese sauce.
4. Melt butter in a deep saucepan.
5. Whisk in flour over medium heat and continue whisking for about 1 minute until bubbly and golden.
6. Gradually whisk in the milk and heavy cream until nice and smooth. Continue whisking until you see bubbles on the surface and then continue cooking and whisking for another 2 minutes. Whisk in salt and pepper.
7. Add two cups of shredded cheese and whisk until smooth. Add another two cups of shredded cheese and continue whisking until creamy and smooth. Sauce should be nice and thick.
8. Stir in the cooled pasta until combined and pasta is fully coated with the cheese sauce.
9. Pour half of the mac and cheese into the prepared baking dish. Top with remaining 2 cups of shredded cheese and then the remaining mac and cheese.
10. In a small bowl, combine panko crumbs, Parmesan cheese, melted butter and paprika. Sprinkle over the top and bake until bubbly and golden brown, about 30 minutes.
