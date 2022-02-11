With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, I think it’s a great time for a nice pasta dish. I don’t know about you but every once and awhile I like to check out the hallmark cards at the store and holidays like these are great for puns! My favorite Life is about exploring pasta-abilities. Any who here’s one of my favorite pasta dishes I hope you enjoy!
What you need:
12 oz Penne Pasta
2 Tbs Butter
1 Tbs Olive Oil
1 C. Diced White Onion
1 Red Bell Pepper, Seeded and Diced
4 Large Cloves of Garlic, Minced
2 tsp Cajun Seasoning
1 tsp Dried Basil
1 tsp Paprika Powder
1 tsp Ground Black Pepper
1 tsp Salt
¼ tsp Cayenne Pepper**
1 ½ lbs. Chicken Breast Boneless Skinless (Cut into bite size pieces)
1 C Parmesan cheese, Freshly Shredded
1 C Heavy Cream
4 oz Cream Cheese, At Room Temp
¼ C. Chicken Broth
How To:
Boil 6 Cups water in a large pot over high heat and cook the pasta according to the package directions. Drain the pasta, Rinse with cold water (so it doesn’t clump, can also toss a little olive oil on it to prevent clumping) and set aside
While the pasta is cooking, add the butter, olive oil and onion to a large pot over medium-high heat and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until the onion becomes translucent.
Add the Red Bell Pepper, Garlic, Cajun seasoning, Basil, Paprika, Ground Black Pepper, Salt and Cayenne Pepper. Stir to combine and cook for 3 more minutes or until the Bell Pepper starts to become soft.
Add the Chicken and Stir, cook for another 6-8 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.
Add the Parmesan, Heavy Cream, Cream cheese and Chicken broth and stir. Cook for 8-10 minutes or until sauce starts to thicken and the cream cheese has fully melted
Add the cooked and drained pasta and stir to coat pasta with sauce. Cook for 2-3 minutes, then serve with freshly chopped parsley on top, if desired.
** Cayenne Pepper: If you like more spice on your food feel free to add more but start with the ¼ tsp taste the sauce and add at your discretion. Please remember you can always ad more but can’t take it away. **
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.