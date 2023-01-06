If I am being honest with myself and with our readers I don’t much care for pie any kind of pie really (except Pumpkin in fall) I think it’s the crust or maybe just the combination of flavors! But I do however like to take the concept of one food and deconstruct just a little! So, I give you Chicken Pot Pie in a soup!
What you Need:
• 6 Tbsp unsalted butter
• 1 medium yellow onion, chopped (you can get away with a small onion)
• 2 medium (fresh) carrots, thinly sliced into rings
• 2 celery sticks, finely chopped
• 8 oz white or brown mushrooms, sliced (optional)
1. Heat a pot over medium/high heat and melt in butter. Add chopped onion, celery, & carrots & sauté 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly golden.
2. Add sliced mushrooms & garlic and sauté for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until softened.
3. Add flour and stir constantly for 1 minute until golden.
4. Add stock, sliced potatoes, salt & black pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer, partially cover and cook 12-15 minutes or just until potatoes are tender.
5. Add shredded chicken, peas, and corn, heavy whipping cream and parsley. Bring back to a simmer and continue to cook for another 5 minutes or until peas and corn are tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper and remove from heat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.