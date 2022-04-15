One of my favorite things about spring is the rain and the storms that roll in with it they make for the best days to curl up with a warm cup of tea and a good book. As you know we have had our fair share of those days these past few days and with it has come cooler weather perfect for enjoying a nice hot bowl of chicken noodle soup! This a homestyle soup takes about an hour or so to make serves 6-8 people.
What you Need:
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1 onion, diced
• 2 carrots, peeled and diced
• 2 celery ribs, diced
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 8 cups chicken stock
• 2 bay leaves
• Kosher salt freshly ground black pepper, to taste
• 2 1/2 pounds bone-in, skinless chicken breasts
• 2 1/2 cups wide egg noodles
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
• 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice or more, to taste
Directions:
1. Melt butter in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in garlic until fragrant, about one minute.
2. Whisk in chicken stock and bay leaves; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Add chicken and bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, until the chicken is cooked through, about 30-40 minutes. Remove chicken and let cool before dicing into bite-size pieces, discarding bones.
3. Stir in chicken and pasta and cook until tender, about 6-7 minutes.
4. Remove from heat; stir in parsley, dill, and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
5. Serve immediately.
