Ihave in my life found myself as the one who makes the cheesecake desserts for family events as well as my friend events! One of my older brothers loves when I make cheesecakes, so he asks for them often. I, on the other hand, get bored with the process of cheesecakes, but I do enjoy finding new ways to combine flavors, so I present you these cheesecake bars!
What you need:
For the Graham Cracker Crust
• 2 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
• 3 tbsp sugar
• 1 tsp ground cinnamon
• 1/2 cup salted butter, melted
For the Cinnamon Cheesecake Filling
• 24 oz cream cheese, room temperature
• 1 cup sugar
• 3 tbsp all-purpose flour
• 3/4 cup sour cream, room temperature
• 1 1/2 tbsp vanilla extract
• 1 tsp ground cinnamon
• 3 large eggs, room temperature
For the Caramel Apple Topping
• 2 large apples, chopped
• 1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/8 tsp ground nutmeg
• sprinkle of lemon juice
• 1/2 cup caramel sauce
For the Cinnamon Whipped Cream
• 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream, cold
• 1/4 cup powdered sugar
• 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
• 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
What to Do:
Make the Crust
1. Preheat oven to 325°F Grease a 9×13 pan.
2. Combine the crust ingredients in a small bowl. Press the mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan.
3. Bake the crust for 10 minutes, then set aside to cool.
Make the Filling
1. Reduce the oven temperature to 300°F
2. In a large bowl, blend the cream cheese, sugar, and flour on low speed until well combined and smooth. Be sure to use low speed to reduce the amount of air added to the batter, which can cause cracks. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.
3. Add the sour cream, vanilla extract and cinnamon and mix on low speed until well combined.
4. Add eggs one at a time, mixing slowly to combine.
5. Pour the batter into the pan with the crust and spread evenly.
6. Bake the cheesecake for 30 minutes.
7. Turn off the oven and leave the cheesecake in the oven with the door closed for 20 minutes.
8. Crack the door of the oven, with the cheesecake inside, for 15 minutes. This slow cooling process helps prevent the cheesecake from cracking.
9. Put the cheesecake in the fridge to cool completely, 3-4 hours.
Make the Topping
1. Add the chopped apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon juice to a pan. Stir together until apples are well coated.
2. Cook apples on medium heat until at desired tenderness, about 10 minutes.
3. Allow the apples to cool for a minute, then spread evenly over the cooled cheesecake.
4. Drizzle the caramel sauce over the top of the cheesecake.
Make the Whipped Cream
1. If you’d like to serve the cheesecake with the whipped cream, add the heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar, vanilla extract and cinnamon to a large mixer bowl and whip on high speed until stiff peaks form.
