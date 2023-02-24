The days are getting longer the sun warmer, Spring is on its way, and I couldn’t be happier! Because of that I thought I would share a light(ish) meal with you today! So below you will find the how to for a Cajun Bowl! Try out and let me know your thoughts!
What you Need:
• 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts sliced into strips (chicken tenders can be used instead)
• 1 red bell pepper seeded and sliced
• 1 jalapeño pepper seeded and sliced
• orange slices cut in half
• lime wedges for garnish, optional
• 2 green onions sliced
• fresh parsley minced
Cajun Honey Mustard Marinade
• 1/3 cup honey
• 1/3 cup orange juice (fresh is best if possible)
• 2 tablespoons brown sugar
• 3 tablespoons coarse dijon mustard
• 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
• 3/4 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
• 2 cloves garlic minced
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
What to do:
1. Slice Chicken into strips to resemble chicken tenders.
2. Add marinade ingredients to a bowl whisk to combine transfer to a zip-top plastic bag. Add chicken and seal, pressing out any excess air. Smoosh the bag around a bit to make sure all the chicken pieces are coated in the marinade. Place bag on a plate and refrigerate up to 8 hours.
3. Pour entire contents of the bag into a large skillet and heat over MED-HIGH heat until the mixture comes to a bubble. Reduce heat to MED-LOW and simmer, uncovered, for about 25-30 minutes, until most of the liquid cooks off, leaving a loose glaze.
4. The last 5 minutes or so, add in the sliced bell pepper, jalapeño and orange slices and let them cook in the glaze.
5. Remove chicken, veggies, and oranges to a plate. Serve over rice, quinoa, or as is for a low carb option. Top with sliced green onions, minced parsley, and a lime wedge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.