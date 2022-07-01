During my time at Le Cordon Bleu, I had a chef instructor who loved to say that “baking was a delicious science experiment” You always walk a fine line of a perfect desert and a messy trial run! That’s always been what I have loved about baking it lets you be as creative as you’d like if you can find the balance you get to make something beautiful!
What you Need:
FOR THE BROWNIE BOTTOM
• ½ cup unsalted butter melted
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 2 eggs
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1/3 cup cocoa powder
• 1/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips melted
• ½ cup all-purpose flour
• ¼ teaspoon salt
• ¼ teaspoon baking powder
FOR THE CHEESECAKE
• 32 ounces cream cheese 4 bricks, softened1
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 3 eggs
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• ¼ cup sour cream
• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• ¼ teaspoon salt
• 14 ounces dulce de leche canned
What to Do
TO MAKE THE BROWNIE BOTTOM
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Using a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, combine melted butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla extract. Mix until combined.
3. Add in dry ingredients (cocoa powder, flour, baking powder, salt). Mix until combined.
4. Add melted chocolate. Mix until combined,
5. Line a 9×13-inch pan with aluminum foil and lightly grease the foil. Pour the batter into the pan and spread evenly. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until a toothpick comes out partially clean (no wet batter, but with crumbs attached).
6. Remove from oven, set aside to cool. Leave the oven on.
TO MAKE THE CHEESECAKE
1. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or a hand mixer, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth. Scrape down the bowl. Add sugar, sour cream, vanilla extract, flour and salt. Beat on medium until smooth. Do not over beat. Scrape down the bowl once complete.
2. Add in eggs, one at a time, beating on low after each addition until just combined. Do not over beat.
3. Remove the dulce de leche from the can and place in a medium-sized bowl. Heat it in the microwave for 20-30 seconds, or until the consistency matches that of the cheesecake batter. Stir well.
4. Add ½-¾ cup of cheesecake batter to the softened dulce de leche. Mix until combined.
5. Pour the remaining cheesecake batter over the brownie bottom and spread evenly.
6. Evenly spoon the dulce de leche mixture over the cheesecake batter. Use a fork or the end of a spoon/fork to swirl the batter together.
7. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until the center has just a slight jiggle. Remove from oven and let cool to room temperature.
8. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for 6 hours – overnight before serving.
** Chill the bars in the refrigerator overnight to get the best consistency in the cheesecake. **
