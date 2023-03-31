I got the opportunity to spend a long weekend in Chicago with my friends to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, on one of our late-night returns to the hotel we stumbled on an Insomnia Cookie Store that had the most delicious Blondie bar! Maybe it was just a late-night snack that hit the spot but I would like to believe that it really was just a well-made treat! So of course, I copycat way to make them at home, let me know your thoughts!
INGREDIENTS
• 1 1/4 cups Cold Butter (a bit more for Greasing Pan)
• 3/4 cup Granulated Sugar
• 1 1/4 cup Brown Sugar
• 1 tablespoon Vanilla
• 3/4 teaspoon Salt
• 2 whole Eggs
• 2 whole Egg Yolks
• 3/4 teaspoon Baking Soda
• 2 3/4 cup All-Purpose Flour
• 2 1/2 cups Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9”x13” pan and line with parchment paper. Butter parchment paper well with butter, and set aside.
2. In a small saucepan cook 1 cup butter, until brown and nutty smelling. Swirl pan as needed to encourage even browning of butter. If butter burns discard, and start again.
3. Add butter to a mixing bowl and add remaining 1/4 cup butter cut into small chunks. Mix until butter is melted.
4. Add both sugars, vanilla, and salt. Using a whisk attachment beat until blended.
5. In a separate bowl beat together eggs, and egg yolks.
6. Slowly pour egg mixture into sugar mixture. Beat on high speed for 30 seconds.
7. Allow mixture to rest for 3 minutes. Repeat beating mixture for 30 seconds and resting for 3 minutes until mixture becomes thick and pale.
8. Add baking soda, and mix for 30 seconds on high. Scrape down the sides of bowl.
9. Allow mixture to rest 3 minutes.
10. Add flour and mix on low speed until just combined.
11. Stir in chocolate chips, and spread evenly in prepared pan. Bake 27-30 minutes, or until lightly browned along the edges, but still a little loose in the middle.
12. Allow Blondies to cool before removing from pan and slicing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.