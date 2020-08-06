I know I cannot be the only person who feels a little exhausted by all of the debate taking place over a variety of topics right now.
Recently after a stint of reading social-media comments, I felt like the life had been sucked right out of me. I literally read six posts in row where people argued (or actually tore each other apart) over small and large topics a like.
I kind of feel that this is what we have become now-EVERYTHING is an argument. It is like the key to life is winning a Facebook debate by being wittier, sassier, and more sharp-tongued than your neighbor. If your harsh tone and condescending replies by some chance actually change the opinion of another, you are the big winner. I have not see many winners though.
Refuge often times comes when we least expect it. Have you ever turned on the radio and literally felt like the crooner was singing specifically to you?
A catchy little yacht –rock song by Dave Mason recently spoke me during a bout of emotional social media fatigue. You are probably asking two questions: 1. What is yacht rock? The term was coined in 2005 and has some key defining rules of the music genre:
“keep it smooth, even when it grooves, with more emphasis on the melody than on the beat”
“keep the emotions light, even when the sentiment turns sad (as is so often the case in the world of the sensitive yacht-rocksman)”
“always keep it catchy, no matter how modest or deeply buried in the tracklist the tune happens to be.
2. Who is Dave Mason? Known as a “One-Hit Wonder,” he joins the likes of Norman Greenbaum “Spirit In the Sky”, Nena “99 Luftballoons” and Bobby McFerrin “Don’t Worry Be Happy” (I bet you have that one stuck in your head now…you’re welcome). Dave Mason’s contribution to the hits list is a little ditty called “We Just Disagree.”
Been away, haven’t seen you in a while
How’ve you been, have you changed your style?
And do you think that we’ve grown up differently?
Don’t seem the same, seems you’ve lost your feel for me
So let’s leave it alone ‘cause we can’t see eye to eye
There ain’t no good guy, there ain’t no bad guy
There’s only you and me and we just disagree
Ooh ooh ooh, oh oh oh
It is hard to remember a time when people could just disagree. For example, there are probably things that you dislike that seem like things “everybody loves.”
I totally feel alone when I admit I cannot stand the music of Led Zeppelin or Pink Floyd. I really enjoy Eric Clapton’s voice, but I gag every time I hear the song, “Wonderful tonight.” I do not care for S’mores (or graham crackers at all). I do not like cats or even baby kittens. The scent of vanilla nauseates me. Socks-I sort of get the point of them, but they are still not my thing.
I personally do not get the appeal of any of those things at all. Honestly I wish I loved a lot of stuff that I don’t because I know I’m missing out. We are all unique and that is what makes it so magical when we find the things that make our hearts sing.
I’M NOT FOR EVERYONE. And that’s actually fantastic because if I was for everyone then I’d be so bland and pointless that no one ever would say, “OMG ME TOO! I THOUGHT I WAS THE ONLY WEIRDO.”
Let’s talk in good humor about the things we think we should like because good grief, everyone else on the planet seems to like these things … but you just don’t. It could be anything. Food. Behavior. Sports. Entertainment. Clothes. I want to hear your deepest, darkest annoyances, so feel free to drop me a line-this will be a judgment free and no criticism zone.
I hope I do not lose readership over the things I just admitted, in the end please try to remember the words of the iconic Dave Mason one more time, “There ain’t no good guy, there ain’t no bad guy. There’s only you and me and we just disagree.”
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.