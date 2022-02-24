In this space, I expressed the frustration I felt in purchasing a new car. At the time, I thought there can’t be anything worse.
As usual, I was proven wrong.
We were starting to outgrow our current living space over the last few months which meant it was time to go house hunting.
On a random Saturday last month, the four of us toured a house in River Falls. While no house can cross off everyone’s wish list and desires, this one made the four of us overall happy.
So, after a couple of hours of deliberating, we decided to make an offer.
One expects a counteroffer (or at least we did). Nope, the next night, we heard from the realtor: The seller accepted the offer. Congratulations.
After Lauren and Hannah let out shrieks, the realization of “Are you kidding me?” became prevalent. Did I expect it to happen that quickly? Absolutely, positively, no way.
There was a moment of some humor. Even though, I’m in my 40s, when you can make your parents go speechless for a moment or two: “What did you do this weekend?”, they asked, “Well, we bought a house”, was the response, it made for a fun conversation.
While dealing with salespeople in purchasing a car made whatever hair that wasn’t grey, go grey, the paperwork when purchasing a house can come close.
Or the enjoyment of packing stuff in boxes. Does anyone like packing? I’m certain no one does.
So, moving day will occur Feb. 23. In a span of two months, I will have been at a new place of work and a new home. That’s enough change for one person, don’t you think?
Three in a row
A streak I’m proud of continued Thursday.
The email came into my inbox late Wednesday afternoon: Gov. Tony Evers will be stopping in Baldwin Thursday morning to tour the Baldwin EMS facility.
Without reading the details of the email, I thought, how coincidental, Baldwin’s search for a new EMS building is well known to those in the area, could the goal have hit Madison?
Of course, that idea was far-fetched as Evers was touting his plan of $30 million to support and stabilize rural EMS throughout the state.
The event was a familiar one: The Governor gets a tour of whatever facility he visits, answers questions from those in attendance; stands for dozens of pictures with city officials, answers questions from the media and is on his way.
All in all, he was in Baldwin for about 30-45 minutes.
This visit makes the third straight Wisconsin Governor I interviewed. It’s something to brag about in this line of work because how often does one get the chance to meet Governors?
This Week in History
On Feb. 22, 1980, one of the most dramatic upsets in Olympic history occurred as the U.S. men’s hockey team defeated the four-time defending gold-medal winning Soviet Union in the semifinals of the men’s hockey tournament in Lake Placid, New York.
The game became known as the “Miracle on Ice”.
Of course, the U.S. didn’t win the Gold Medals that day. They had to defeat Finland two days later for that to occur.
(0) comments
