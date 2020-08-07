I seem to have come down with a severe case of the yips.
Yips is a condition most commonly associated with baseball players and golfers, and involves a sudden loss of a particular skill. It’s more specifically associated with uncontrollable twitches or muscle spasms that result in a decline in athletic ability. It’s now understood as mostly neurological in nature rather than psychological, but I’m using the term loosely. I don’t have any tics that I know of and my loss of ability is not in baseball or golf. I’ve no need to be proficient in a pickoff move to first and I see golf as the minivan of men’s recreation — safe, boring and favored by those without the originality to come up with an honest pastime. My yips seem to rise up every time I shoulder a shotgun and point the business end toward a flying object, be it feathered or clay.
I’ve never been a great shot, but my decline in skill with a shotgun has become much more obvious recently. It started last duck season. Through the first month of the season I shot maybe half a dozen birds, half of those being killed sitting on the water. My rock bottom came on a warm afternoon hunt in mid October when I decoyed a lone Canada Goose, let him land, took my time and still missed him clean as he sat in the decoys at 20 yards. After it happened I stood up and looked around to see if anyone was watching, like a guy who trips and falls in public or goes face first into a sliding glass door. Luckily the dog was the only eyewitness and has so far kept her mouth shut.
My shooting improved somewhat in the second half of the season, but the culmination of my misses left my ego severely bruised. And as I feared, my yips have followed me into this year, made obvious by my recent trips to the trap range. I made the mistake of keeping score the first time Dan and I went out. One hundred targets, 24 hits. Ray Charles could’ve done better with a box of .22 birdshot. My inability to be even mildly proficient in something I’ve been doing for 20 years is endlessly frustrating — maddening might be a better word. So much so, I started to ask myself some very serious questions.
“What am I doing with my life?”
“Can anyone who hits 24 out of 100 even begin to think of themselves as a duck hunter?”
“Should I sell all my guns, buy a Dodge Caravan and set a tee time for next Saturday afternoon?”
I still don’t have an answer to any of those questions, and am currently in the “blame everything else” stage of my yips. Like an infielder glaring at his glove after a ground ball squirts between his legs, I’ve convinced myself it must be the shotgun. Bad loads, wrong choke, something’s got to be wrong with it. I’ve concluded the only reasonable thing left to do is buy a new one, preferably a ridiculously expensive one, and preferably without Erin finding out about it. Dad used to sneak new shotguns into the house by carrying
them inside with a bunch of his old guns after we’d been out shooting trap — a bright, shiny new wolf hidden in with the sheep. I’ve never personally tried this method, but I think it may be time to give it a shot.
Eventually, after the buyer’s remorse sets in, I’ll move on to the acceptance stage of my condition. I’ll realize I keep missing simply because I can’t shake the excitement of hunting ducks.
I’m never more nervous than the moment I watch a flock of mallards make their last turn into a strong north wind and head right for me. I’m damn near shaking right now just thinking about it. And shooting trap is only ever done to prepare for shooting ducks, so that makes me nervous as well. It feels amateurish to admit I still get so giddy. I want to be calculated, automatic and emotionless. But somewhere, deep down inside, I dread the day my blood pressure doesn’t skyrocket at the sound of unseen wing beats on an ice-cold November morning.
C.L. Sill can be reached at sales@baldwin-bulletin.com
