My aunt Jeri came to visit last weekend.
Jeri is 70 years old and a retired veterinarian who still lives in my hometown in Nebraska. In fact she lives about four blocks from my parents house, and has since I was born. It’s that kind of town really, or at least it was. Growing up Jeri was four blocks away, my grandma was a block from her and my other aunt lived just outside the city limits.
In simple terms, Jeri is an old hippy. She graduated high school in 1969, so it’s in her blood. To this day she reminds me of Joan Baez, and still wears her now grey hair long and straight, parted down the middle.
We are incredibly close and always have been. Her intelligence and quest for truth is never-ending, and that influence is probably what landed me in journalism school in the first place, though I didn’t realize it at the time.
She spent four days at the house with nothing entirely special to do. She helped Erin and I in the yard, bummed around town a bit. We walked her dog, an English setter that’s just a pretty and nearly as dull as mine.
At night we sat and talked about space, politics, conservation, religion and all of the other things we love to wonder about. I reveled our conversation, as I have for twenty years.
Jeri is not a hunter, and has no great desire to become one. But she is most certainly a woodsman — or woodswoman.
We walked a different piece of public property every night, and I’d bet money she never heard a bird or passed a tree she couldn’t name.
Did you know a Tufted Titmouse makes a sound like “pet-er pet-er pet-er?” Well I do now, thanks to Jeri. Could I pick one out if it was sitting on a tree branch six inches in front of me, singing Pet-er Pet-er until it was blue in the face? Hell no.
That kind of expertise takes time and dedication that I can only hope to replicate someday. I envy her knowledge more than I will ever envy a limit of mallards or a mess of crappie on a stringer.
She’s inspired me, as she has a hundred times before. I want to learn to hoot like a barred owl and pick out the sound of a Cedar Waxwing in the treetops. I believe the purest form of living life close to the land requires this kind of expertise. Anything less seems inauthentic.
Jeri’s passion for the world around her has injected me with a curiositiy that fuels my entire life. Our ability to hunt and smell and taste and see things that can only ever be experienced off the beaten path is the essence of nature, and the key to our place in it. Where would we be if our ancestors didn’t want to find out what was over the next rise, or what kind of bird makes the sound Pet-er Pet-er Pet-er. That kind of curiosity has made us who we are as humans, and as hunters.
I find myself once again at Jeri’s feet, listening and learning as I have all my life.
It never gets old.
