T
he grey wolf is no longer protected by the Endangered Species Act in the continental United States.
The decision, announced by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service last October, went into affect earlier this month. The change returns management of wolf populations to state agencies, clearing the way for hunting and trapping seasons.
“After more than 45 years as a listed species, the gray wolf has exceeded all conservation goals for recovery,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt when he announced the decision. “Today’s announcement simply reflects the determination that this species is neither a threatened nor endangered species based on the specific factors Congress has laid out in the law.”
The grey wolf was placed on the endangered species list in 1974. At that time, there were no wolves in Wisconsin. Decades of over hunting spurred on by a wolf bounty that was active in Wisconsin from 1865 to 1957 had eradicated wolves from the state. But in the late 1970s, following the passage of the ESA and as numbers continued to rebound in Minnesota, wolves began moving back into Northern Wisconsin. Wolves were never reintroduced by wildlife agencies in the state.
In 1980 the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources estimated there were 25 wolves in Wisconsin. That number remained nearly static, and never topped 40, until the mid 1990s when the population began to increase steadily. That trend has continued, and the most recent wolf monitoring report from the DNR estimated there to be 1034 wolves in the state.
As the population has increased, so to has the debate over wolf management, largely spurred on by wolf interactions with livestock, hunting dogs and other household pets. The 2020 DNR wolf report listed 79 confirmed depredation incidents, including both livestock and non-livestock animals. Between April 2019 and April 2020, wolves killed 32 sheep, 26 cattle and 24 hunting dogs in Wisconsin.
Wolf protections were previously suspended between 2012 and 2014, and hunting seasons were enacted during that time. In three seasons, Wisconsin hunters and trappers killed 528 wolves, before the species was relisted as endangered.
The DNR has announced the 2021 wolf season will begin on Nov. 6, 2021. Specifics on the regulations and quota are still being determined, and the DNR is working to create an updated, long term, management plan.
“The DNR has successfully managed gray wolves for decades and will continue to follow the science and laws that influence our management,” read a press release from the DNR regarding the upcoming harvest season.
“All wolf management, including hunting and trapping, will be conducted in a transparent and deliberative process, in which public and tribal participation is encouraged.”
Methods of hunting have not yet been detailed, but in the 2012-2014 Wisconsin seasons it was legal to harvest wolves via foothold traps as well as with rifles and archery equipment, with the aid of both bait and dogs for certain portions of the season. The vast majority of wolves legally harvested in the state during those seasons were taken with foothold traps. Of the 154 wolves killed in the 2014 season, 124 were taken with traps.
The DNR stressed that since delisting took affect and until the 2021 harvest season begins, it remains illegal to kill a wolf in Wisconsin unless it is an immediate threat to human safety.
Federally, legal challenges to the delisting are already underway. Six environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and The Humane Society of the United States, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Jan. 14, seeking to overturn the agency’s decision.
If you have previously hunted wolves in Wisconsin, plan to hunt them in 2021, or are interested in commenting on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s decision, please reach out to C.L. Sill at thewingbeat@gmail.com
