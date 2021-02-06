The debate over wolf management continues in Wisconsin.
After federal delisting became official early last month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the first wolf season since 2014 would begin on Nov. 6, 2021.
A dozen Republican lawmakers, including District 10 Rep. Rob Stafsholt, recently sent a letter to the Natural Resources Board Chair urging the board to open the season immediately. The letter stated the board has an obligation to open the season, which has previously run from early November to late February, as soon as possible. Their urgency was driven by continually increasing concern from agricultural producers in the state who are most directly impacted by wolf depredation, as well as the idea that a season beginning next fall may be disrupted by legal challenges to the delisting that are already underway.
The board held an emergency meeting on Jan. 22 to discuss an immediate season.
The DNR explained the time between now and November will give them an opportunity to thoroughly update the state’s existing wolf management plan, as well as allow time for public comment.
Rep. Stafsholt claimed no new science was needed and the board should approve an immediate season based on the current management plan, according to Milwaukee Public Radio.
After lengthy discussion, the board heard a motion to approve the immediate season. The motion was denied by a 4-3 vote.
I’ve refrained from giving my opinion on the wolf situation so far. But seeing as this is a column after all, I feel like I should weigh in.
The current Wisconsin wolf management plan was written 21 years ago in 1999. There were less than 250 wolves in the state at the time — Now there are almost 1,100.
Based on that alone, it’s absurd to claim that no new science is needed before a season is opened.
Saying that doesn’t make me some lefty, Greenpeace troll who’s idea of interacting with nature is snapping a selfie in front of the lion cage at the Minnesota Zoo #fierce #blessed #justiceforcecil.
As a matter of fact, I’m very much in favor of a wolf season in Wisconsin, but the “no new science is needed” argument is a bunch of malarkey. The DNR has hearings on waterfowl seasons every year and updates season length and bag limits based on the previous year’s continental waterfowl population estimates. So the idea that the state should resume a wolf season based on a 20-year-old management plan is irresponsible at best.
Anyone who actually cared about our wild places and the creatures that inhabit them would never rush to implement a harvest season while the management plan was still being discussed, and before his or her constituents had a chance to speak their mind.
Which leads me to a larger point, that the justification for predator hunting is so often muddled in false narratives. The Wisconsin Outdoor News has been chocked-full of letters to the editor recently advocating for an immediate wolf season. To the letter, every one of them says the season is necessary because “wolves kill all my deer.”
A quick look at recent whitetail harvest data in Wisconsin does show a decrease in total harvest since a peak in around 2008. But if you look at the more comprehensive numbers over the course of the last 60 years, you’ll notice 2004-2008 were exceptionally good years, and that our current numbers are much closer to normal. Recent numbers also happen to be light-years ahead of the deer harvest in the 1960s and 70s, when there were no wolves in Wisconsin.
There’s plenty of research suggesting harsh winters and loss of suitable habitat play a much larger roll in whitetail numbers than wolves, but those don’t give us the satisfaction of an easy scapegoat.
I could take the time to quote ten different studies that say wolves have a negligible impact on whitetail numbers and I’m sure I’d get 10 emails from readers quoting studies that state the opposite, but it’s undeniable that the data is inconclusive at best and that there’s absolutely no hard evidence that killing wolves will increase your likelihood of being a successful deer hunter.
The same style of argument is often used as justification for killing coyotes, which are routinely blamed for decreasing pheasant numbers. In reality, it’s animals like skunks, raccoons, feral cats and weasels that pose the largest predatory threat to pheasants and pheasant nests — and what preys on all of those species? Coyotes.
Again I’ll reiterate, I have nothing against hunting coyotes, just don’t give me B.S. reasons for it. Same goes for wolves.
There needs to be a wolf season in Wisconsin. The species’ impact on farming and livestock in the northern and central portions of the state is profound, and we’re spending a hefty bit of cash paying for the damage they inflict.
But don’t give me absurd excuses for rushing to open a season or your misguided sob story about not being able to find deer. Post-hunt data in 2019 estimated there were 1.45 million deer in Wisconsin. If you keep coming home empty-handed in November — try harder.
C.L. Sill can be reached at thewingbeat@gmail.com
