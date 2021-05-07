Three chocolate doughnuts bobbed back and forth in ankle deep muck around the boots of my waders.
Casualties of stiff fingers and poor blind placement, half of my only snack had gone to waste on what was already an uncomfortable morning. Of all the hardships endured by duck hunters, sitting in water is by far the most disheartening.
I hadn’t been in a duck blind for nearly five years. In fact I’d stopped hunting altogether for most of that time. I’d done a little pheasant and quail hunting since then but this was my first time wading back into the marsh.
My brother Dan sat to my left on a mostly submerged 5-gallon bucket. We were scrunched together in a half circle blind made of fence posts and camo burlap on the south side of a very forgettable lake near Lincoln, Neb. Dan was an obsessive duck hunter, but as the condition of our blind made clear, we were both still learning on the job.
“Jesus, this is boring,” I said, hoping to get a rise out of Dan.
He knew my game too well and said nothing, breaking his gaze across the water temporarily to fill his lip with what I thought was an ungodly amount of Copenhagen snuff. His brown spit hit the water at our feet and mixed in with my doughnuts.
“Just be patient,” he said.
I quickly decided the hell with that, leaned my head against the closest fence post and closed my eyes. Dan’s greeting call brought me out of my trance a few minutes later. I opened my eyes and said way too loudly, “what’s going on?”
“Mallards,” came the reply.
I looked up just in time to see five greenheads dive bomb through the draw to our left and land 30 yards beyond our decoys. We peered through the burlap, telepathically willing them to come closer. Another pair landed to our right about 40 seconds later.
“What do we do?”
“Patience,” again was the answer, but even the most disciplined duck hunter can only wait so long.
Eventually our fuses ran out and the order came down.
“Ah hell, lets just shoot ‘em.”
Before we’d even stood up the mallards reared their wings and bolted off to the left, gone forever.
But almost instantly there was hope, as two new birds came screaming in from the right, directly at the blind.
“Kill ‘em,” Dan said, the stealth removed from his voice.
I stood up, leveled my shotgun on the front duck and pulled the trigger. The rear duck tumbled into the water. I emptied the remaining two rounds into the bird before it stopped thrashing, but instead of the green head I expected to see floating in the water I saw nothing but black and white. Confused, I uttered what must be the worst of the seven deadly sins of duck hunting.
“What is it?”
“That’s a merganser,” came Dan’s dejected reply.
I could’ve cared less, and honestly at the time I wasn’t quite sure what the hell a merganser was. It was the first duck I’d killed since I was 19-years-old and I was proud of my mediocre accomplishment.
Since I was wearing a pair of my dad’s old hip boots that were at least three sizes too big, Dan set off to retrieve my trophy. Five yards from shore he was at his wader’s capacity and turned around.
“No way I can get out there,” he said.
We were equally as boat-less as we were dog-less, so the conversation quickly turned creative.
“Get a stick.”
“No that’s no good, its too far.”
“I’ve got a fly rod in the car, maybe I can cast to it.”
Just before I suggested shedding my hip boots and swimming out to get the bird, I noticed the wind was not in our favor. The bird was now 40 yards from shore in at least ten feet of water.
At this point my quest for this bird became an obsession. For whatever ridiculous reason, I decided I must have this duck in my hands whatever the cost.
“I’m going back to the car,” I said, with an idea starting to percolate. “I’ll figure this out.”
A half hour later I was in the checkout line at a Lincoln Wal-Mart, black camo paint all over my face, with a neon green, youth kayak under my arm. It was only really a kayak in theory. The thing was actually somewhere between a paddleboard and a pool floaty.
“$92.25,” said the checkout kid.
I knew I had at least $105 in my bank account, so what the hell.
I realized in the moment how ridiculous this was. Buying a kayak to retrieve one duck was near lunacy, even for me. But I’d decided to let the obsession take full control.
Looking back, it’s obvious that I was so adamant about getting this bird because in the last five years I’d become a bad hunter — or maybe I’d always been a bad hunter.
I’d told myself all my life I was an “outdoorsman,” and this merganser was proving me wildly wrong. I was harboring major insecurities about my lack of knowledge as a hunter, while at the same time propping up the idea that I knew what I was doing. We’re never really as good at anything as we think we are, and realizing how much we don’t know is oftentimes hard to swallow.
In the six years since the merganser incident, I’ve worked very hard to stop believing that I knew anything about the outdoors just because I’d grown up in a small town with a shotgun in my hand. There’s not a direct line between the amount of time you’ve spent hunting and any kind of expertise on the subject. I was a perfect candidate for that Maclean quote, “nobody who does not know how to catch a fish should be able to disgrace a fish by catching him.”
I most certainly did not deserve to kill that merganser.
I stuffed the green monster into the trunk of my car with half of it hanging out the back and drove to the lake in silence, trying to convince myself I hadn’t completely lost my mind.
I drug the boat the quarter mile to our blind from the parking lot. Just as I got close, I stepped in a knee-high hole and went face first into black mud.
This was the breaking point for Dan, whose laughter had only been held back up to this point by what I presumed was respect for my dedication to the absurd. He bent over and clutched his knees, cackling wildly.
“You’ve got to be kidding me.”
I replied with more confidence than I should’ve ever been able to muster at that point.
“Help me get it in the water,” I said.
However unstable I thought the boat was going to be, it was worse. As I sat down into the kayak and Dan handed me the paddle, I looked across the lake and saw a tiny black dot floating near the opposite bank — My prize awaited.
As I paddled into open water my senses quickly returned. Most of the lake ran around 15 feet deep and I was still strapped into my hip boots. It was 40 degrees and beginning to rain, I had no life jacket and there was around 4 inches of neon green plastic between the water and the top of the kayak. The sticker on the inside of the boat said “maximum weight 105 pounds.” I’d never weighed an ounce over 135 but that was still 20 pounds over the limit. Half way across I tried to turn my head to look at Dan, the boat started to flip and I just barely righted myself with the paddle before going under. I took a deep breath and kept going, knowing full well I was way too old to be doing something this stupid.
Twenty minutes later the bird sat between my legs as I rowed back to the blind. My desire for the duck had completely evaporated and all I wanted to do was get the hell out of the water.
As I got close to the blind, I could see Dan’s hands were hidden beneath the edge of the burlap, holding something.
“I’ve got bad news,” he said as I finally docked the kayak. He lifted up his arms, in each fist a drake mallard he’d stashed away until the opportune moment. “They came in ten minutes after you’d walked back to the car. I didn’t want to say anything, but you’d have found out eventually anyway.”
We walked back to the parking lot in silence, kayak in tow. The neon green was now covered in scratches and caked in mud, all hopes of returning it for a refund had disappeared.
I hefted my new toy into the back of the car and sat on the tailgate, munching on my last doughnut and vowing to never shoot another merganser for as long as I lived.
C.L. Sill can be reached at thewingbeat@gmail.com or on Instagram @thewingbeat.
