The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is considering several changes to wolf hunting regulations for the Fall 2021 season.
The proposed regulations would make it illegal to hunt wolves at night and would also shorten the time period allotted to register a wolf kill. The changes seem to be a direct result of the February 2021 season, which has drawn criticism from hunters and non-hunters alike.
The spring season was held after the DNR was sued by a Kansas-based hunter advocacy group, that claimed the state was required to hold an immediate season based on previous wolf management laws, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. The DNR had previously decided to open the season in November 2021, but was forced to change course following the suit.
The DNR set the statewide kill quota at 200 wolves, with 50 percent of that quota in ceded territories being reserved for Ojibwe tribal members. That reduced the total quota for non-native hunters to 119. In three days, Wisconsin hunters killed 218 wolves, sailing past the kill quota by over 80 percent.
The season was initially set to span one week, but was closed after three days when the quota was exceeded. Wolf advocacy groups questioned how the quota could’ve been exceeded by so much before the DNR shut the season down. During the season, hunters had 24 hours to register their kill following harvest, which may have lead to inaccurate reporting. The proposed change to this rule would reduce the amount of time a hunter has to register his harvest, allowing the DNR to more accurately monitor how many wolves have been killed.
The vast majority of wolves killed in February were taken with the aid of dogs, while five percent were taken with traps and the remaining number with other methods, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. With the most recent data estimating the state’s total number of wolves at around 1,100, Wisconsin hunters killed nearly 18 percent of the total population during the three-day season.
Hunters were also allowed to hunt wolves at night during the February season, with the aid of bait, predator calls and flashlights. If the new rules are implemented, night hunting would no longer be legal and consistent shooting hours would be enforced.
The DNR is considering public hearings on these proposals. Their policy board will vote May 26 on whether to authorize the hearings. They’re also working on an updated wolf management plan. The current plan was written in 1997 and revised in 2007. It lists the statewide population goal at 350 wolves, but DNR officials have said the goal for the Fall 2021 season is to maintain current population levels until the new management plan is finalized.
The wolf season is set to open on November 6, 2021.
